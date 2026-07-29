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Home > Politics > Marjorie Taylor Greene

Ex-MAGA Queen Marjorie Taylor Greene Marries Fiancé Brian Glenn in Las Vegas Before Celebrating at the Casino

A photo of Brian Glenn and Marjorie Taylor Greene.
Source: @brianglenntv/x

Marjorie Taylor Greene and Brian Glenn are officially married.

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July 29 2026, Published 1:05 p.m. ET

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Marjorie Taylor Greene and Brian Glenn have officially tied the knot, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The 52-year-old ex-politician kept the official details under wraps until their Las Vegas nuptials.

After departing from the MAGA movement, Greene left Congress and has focused on her personal life.

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Marjorie Taylor Greene and Brian Glenn Marry in Las Vegas Wedding

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A photo of Brian Glenn and Marjorie Taylor Greene
Source: @realmarjoriegreene/instagram

Greene and Glenn shared their wedding photos on social media.

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Greene exchanged vows with her 57-year-old partner on Tuesday, July 28, she confirmed on Instagram. The pair had signed their marriage license just four days before the ceremony, according to TMZ.

The former congresswoman wore a floor-length white gown, including a deep V-top which was made more modest with an illusion fabric. She wore her signature blonde hair in an updo and accessorized her look with a simple chain necklace. Greene clutched a colorful bouquet including white, red, and pink flowers.

Glenn matched her florals with his boutonniere, which was pinned to his classic black tuxedo. He wore a black bowtie, too.

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Marjorie Taylor Greene and Brian Glenn Head to Casino

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After the ceremony, the newly married pair were spotted taking in the classic Las Vegas activities. Greene and Glenn were photographed sitting down at a craps table where they tried their luck.

In addition to the paparazzi-snapped photos, the couple also reportedly had a cameraman sticking by their side to film the big day.

It wasn't immediately clear who might have been in attendance at their big day. However, they did receive some love from the political sphere.

Greene's friend, Senator Thomas Massie, shared a photo of the pair, writing on X, "Congrats to @FmrRepMTG and @brianglenntv on your wedding!"

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Marjorie Taylor Greene and Brian Glenn Met in 2022

A photo of Brian Glenn and Marjorie Taylor Greene
Source: Instagram/@realmarjoriegreene

The pair were married to other people at the time.

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Greene and Glenn met in 2022 at a rally for President Donald Trump, who Greene distanced herself from in a brutal political shakeup. At the time, both Greene and Glenn were married to other people. However, her now-ex husband, Perry Greene, filed for divorce in September 2022. Glenn made a similar move around the same time.

After their respective break ups, Greene and Glenn entered into a relationship. Greene first publicly acknowledged the romance in April 2023, goading over her beaux.

Glenn tipped off the plans for an engagement to The Washington Post, saying, "I see that in the future for sure. People don’t see the side of Marjorie that I do. When you take her out of politics, she’s sweet. She’s sweet!”

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Glenn Ditches D.C. for Greene

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A photo of Brian Glenn and Marjorie Taylor Greene
Source: @realmarjoriegreene/instagram

Glenn opted to step away from his media career to spend more time with her.

The former congresswoman was supported by Glenn when she made the decision to vacate her post in the House of Representatives.

She first announced her plan to leave on November 21, 2025, finalizing her resignation on January 5, 2026. With Greene no longer in D.C., her relationship with Glenn was seemingly affected as he stayed behind to work on his career.

Glenn is known as a political media personality, but stepped aside from his job on May 7, 2026, to spend more time with Greene in their Georgia home.

"I'm not doing this fly-back-and-forth thing – not doing it, it’s not worth it, I'll do whatever content from there – either contribute to the network or do something else as well, another show or something," he explained at the time.

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