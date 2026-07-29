Ex-MAGA Queen Marjorie Taylor Greene Marries Fiancé Brian Glenn in Las Vegas Before Celebrating at the Casino

Greene exchanged vows with her 57-year-old partner on Tuesday, July 28, she confirmed on Instagram. The pair had signed their marriage license just four days before the ceremony, according to TMZ.

The former congresswoman wore a floor-length white gown, including a deep V-top which was made more modest with an illusion fabric. She wore her signature blonde hair in an updo and accessorized her look with a simple chain necklace. Greene clutched a colorful bouquet including white, red, and pink flowers.

Glenn matched her florals with his boutonniere, which was pinned to his classic black tuxedo. He wore a black bowtie, too.