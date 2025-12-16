Your tip
Marjorie Taylor Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene Engaged: Former MAGA Queen Set to Marry Brian Glenn as She Gushes Over Her 'Happily Ever After!'

Photo of Brian Glenn and Marjorie Taylor Greene
Source: Brian Glenn/X, MEGA

Marjorie Taylor Greene and Brian Glenn announced their engagement after two years of dating.

Dec. 15 2025, Published 7:37 p.m. ET

Marjorie Taylor Greene is engaged to right-wing journalist Brian Glenn after nearly two years of dating, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

Glenn, 56, who serves as the Chief White House Correspondent for Real America’s Voice, shared a photo of the newly betrothed couple at dinner with a huge diamond on Greene's left ring finger on Monday, December 15.

She Said 'Yes'

Photo of Brian Glenn and Marjorie Taylor Greene
Source: Brian Glenn/X

The proposal appeared to have taken place before the couple began their meals.

"She said ‘yes,'" Glenn captioned the post on X showing the newly engaged couple.

Greene, 51, reshared it, gushing, "Happily ever after!!! I love you @brianglenntv!!!" along with a red heart emoji.

The engagement photo showed the couple's dinners had just arrived at the restaurant's table, and it appeared Glenn decided to pop the question before they dug in.

He had a pasta dish in front of him, while Greene had a large slab of meat and asparagus that she hadn't touched yet. Both had cocktails with just a few tips taken before the proposal happened.

Second Go at Marriage For Both

Photo of Marjorie Taylor Greene
Source: MEGA

The will be the second marriage for both Marjorie Taylor Greene and Brian Glenn.

Greene's first marriage to Perry Greene ended when he filed for divorce in September 2022, citing "irreconcilable differences" after a 27-year union. By December, the duo had finalized their divorce in an out-of-court settlement. The exes share three children.

Glenn and his first wife split in late 2022, shortly before he and Greene stepped out as a couple in early 2023.

The Texas native raved about how impressed he was after seeing Greene for the first time in person at a 2022 Donald Trump rally.

"She was, like, mystical — like a unicorn or something like that, you know?" Glenn confessed in a recent .

Glenn went on to call his future wife “sweet and sincere, while stating that she has a "very gentle, almost angelic soul."

Marjorie Taylor Greene Quit Congress Rather Than Get Primaried

Photo of Marjorie Taylor Greene
Source: MEGA

Marjorie Taylor Greene resigned from Congress amid a feud with Donald Trump.

The couple bonded the most over their shared faith in Trump, 79. However, that is now history for Greene after her working relationship with the president broke down in November when she joined Democrats to demand the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files.

Trump blasted Greene as a "traitor" and vowed to support a candidate to challenge the Republican in her 2026 midterm primary.

The Georgia congresswoman instead resigned, announcing she would leave her position in the House of Representatives on January 5, 2026.

In a resignation statement, Greene stated, "I refuse to be a 'battered wife' hoping it all goes away and gets better," regarding how Trump and his key allies had turned on her.

The populist politician added, "If I am cast aside by Maga Inc and replaced by Neocons, Big Pharma, Big Tech, Military Industrial War Complex, foreign leaders, and the elite donor class that can't even relate to real Americans, then many common Americans have been cast aside and replaced as well."

New Life in Georia

Photo of Marjorie Taylor Greene
Source: MEGA

Glenn claimed Real America’s Voice is building him a studio near his new home with Marjorie Taylor Greene in Georgia.

With Greene leaving Congress and heading back to Georgia in early 2026, Glenn will be joining her, as covering a president who is at war with his bride-to-be puts him in an uncomfortable position.

“I’m not doing this fly-back-and-forth thing — not doing it, it’s not worth it,” he shared about leaving Washington, D.C. to live with Greene in her home state.

“I’ll do whatever content from there — either contribute to the network or do something else as well, another show or something,” he explained about his plans with Real America’s Voice.

