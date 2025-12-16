Marjorie Taylor Greene Engaged: Former MAGA Queen Set to Marry Brian Glenn as She Gushes Over Her 'Happily Ever After!'

The couple bonded the most over their shared faith in Trump, 79. However, that is now history for Greene after her working relationship with the president broke down in November when she joined Democrats to demand the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files.

Trump blasted Greene as a "traitor" and vowed to support a candidate to challenge the Republican in her 2026 midterm primary.

The Georgia congresswoman instead resigned, announcing she would leave her position in the House of Representatives on January 5, 2026.

In a resignation statement, Greene stated, "I refuse to be a 'battered wife' hoping it all goes away and gets better," regarding how Trump and his key allies had turned on her.

The populist politician added, "If I am cast aside by Maga Inc and replaced by Neocons, Big Pharma, Big Tech, Military Industrial War Complex, foreign leaders, and the elite donor class that can't even relate to real Americans, then many common Americans have been cast aside and replaced as well."