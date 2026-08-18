Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Accused of 'Avoiding' Being Served in BBC's Legal Battle With The Don Over Jan. 6 Documentary

The BBC has sought testimony from Ivanka, Jared, and Donald Trump Jr., arguing that the president's family members may have information and records relevant to its defense.

Attorneys for the British broadcaster have said the three had been close to the Don during the preparation and delivery of his speech.

In a motion filed in the U.S. District Court in Miami, the BBC's lawyers said the family members "without question have personal knowledge" about Donald's intentions when he delivered the speech, per The Daily Beast.

"The third parties have personal knowledge and likely have possession, custody, or control of records relevant to multiple elements of Plaintiff's claims against the BBC, yet the BBC has been unable to serve them with Rule 45 subpoenas because the Third Parties — Plaintiff's eldest son, eldest daughter, eldest son-in-law – are protected by the United States Secret Service as members of the sitting president's immediate family," the attorneys wrote.