Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Accused of 'Avoiding' Being Served in BBC's Legal Battle With The Don Over Jan. 6 Documentary
Aug. 18 2026, Published 12:45 p.m. ET
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have been accused of making it difficult for the BBC to serve them with subpoenas as the British broadcaster fights President Donald Trump's $10billion defamation lawsuit over its January 6 documentary, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Lawyers for the BBC argued that the Don's daughter and son-in-law could have crucial information about his intentions when he delivered his infamous speech to supporters on January 6, 2021.
BBC Seeks Testimony From Trump Family
The BBC has sought testimony from Ivanka, Jared, and Donald Trump Jr., arguing that the president's family members may have information and records relevant to its defense.
Attorneys for the British broadcaster have said the three had been close to the Don during the preparation and delivery of his speech.
In a motion filed in the U.S. District Court in Miami, the BBC's lawyers said the family members "without question have personal knowledge" about Donald's intentions when he delivered the speech, per The Daily Beast.
"The third parties have personal knowledge and likely have possession, custody, or control of records relevant to multiple elements of Plaintiff's claims against the BBC, yet the BBC has been unable to serve them with Rule 45 subpoenas because the Third Parties — Plaintiff's eldest son, eldest daughter, eldest son-in-law – are protected by the United States Secret Service as members of the sitting president's immediate family," the attorneys wrote.
Service Efforts Have Hit Roadblocks
According to the filing, the BBC's efforts to serve Ivanka and Jared at their Florida home have been unsuccessful.
The broadcaster has claimed that law enforcement officers prevented its process server from delivering the subpoenas and directed the BBC to coordinate service through the U.S. Secret Service.
The BBC has also asked whether the Secret Service could accept the documents on behalf of the couple. The agency has reportedly declined to do so.
"The United States Secret Service, as an agency of the United States Government, is not authorized to accept service of these subpoenas for these individuals, nor can we opine on how you all may best facilitate or effectuate service of these subpoenas," the BBC quoted the agency's General Counsel as saying.
A separate attempt to serve Donald Jr. at the Trump Tower offices in New York has also been unsuccessful, according to the filing.
Donald Trump's Team Has Opposed Subpoenas
Donald's legal team has opposed the BBC's efforts to subpoena his adult children and son-in-law, according to the broadcaster's motion.
The BBC has asked the Miami federal court to approve alternative ways to serve the subpoenas, including mailing the documents or using another third party to deliver them.
Lawsuit Centers on January 6 Editing
The Don's lawsuit has centered on a 2024 BBC documentary that examined his actions surrounding the January 6 Capitol riot.
The president has accused the broadcaster of defamation after editors combined separate portions of his speech.
He told supporters, "I'll be there with you, we're going to walk down, we're going to walk down," before later saying, "We're going to walk down to the Capitol."
The BBC's edit combined the remarks to make it appear that Donald said, "We're going to walk down to the Capitol, and I'll be there with you."