EXCLUSIVE: Hunter Biden Reveals Joe Biden's Cancer Has Spread to His Bones

Renowned New York-based internist Dr. Stuart Fischer told RadarOnline.com he fears Joe's cancer has most likely spread to his liver – an unconfirmed development he described as untreatable and "extremely painful," requiring "the strongest pain medication on earth.

"He may have only two to three months left to live because you don't give medicine for this," said Dr. Fischer, who has not treated Joe. "You can only treat the pain and put him in hospice care, where the whole goal is pain relief."

"He won't be singing I'll Be Home for Christmas because the Grim Reaper may indeed be loitering on Mr. Biden's doorstep," added Dr. Fischer, the author of The Little Book of Big Medical Emergencies.

Joe, 83, was beset by a host of other maladies and health concerns that unfolded in front of America during his gaffe-filled administration, which came to a crashing end in January 2025.

RadarOnline.com was among the first to call attention to Joe's apparent cognitive decline, noting how he forgot the names of his closest confidants and struggled to hold a conversation.