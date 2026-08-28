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EXCLUSIVE: Hunter Biden Reveals Joe Biden's Cancer Has Spread to His Bones

Hunter Biden reveals Joe Biden's cancer has spread to his bones, leaving the former president in pain.
Source: MEGA

Hunter Biden has revealed Joe Biden's cancer has spread to his bones, leaving the former president in pain.

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Aug. 28 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

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More than a year after Joe Biden shocked the world by announcing he'd been diagnosed with aggressive stage 4 prostate cancer that had spread to his bones, his son, Hunter Biden, said the ravaging disease has spread even further,RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"The cancer has spread, metastasized into his bones and further," Hunter said during an interview with the BBC. "It's very painful and it's very debilitating in many respects. It's really hard. It's really sad to watch."

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Doctor Fears Cancer Has Spread

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Joe Biden's cancer has spread further after metastasizing to his bones, according to his son Hunter Biden.
Source: Bonnie Cash - Pool via CNP / MEGA

Joe Biden's cancer has spread further after metastasizing to his bones, according to his son Hunter Biden.

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Renowned New York-based internist Dr. Stuart Fischer told RadarOnline.com he fears Joe's cancer has most likely spread to his liver – an unconfirmed development he described as untreatable and "extremely painful," requiring "the strongest pain medication on earth.

"He may have only two to three months left to live because you don't give medicine for this," said Dr. Fischer, who has not treated Joe. "You can only treat the pain and put him in hospice care, where the whole goal is pain relief."

"He won't be singing I'll Be Home for Christmas because the Grim Reaper may indeed be loitering on Mr. Biden's doorstep," added Dr. Fischer, the author of The Little Book of Big Medical Emergencies.

Joe, 83, was beset by a host of other maladies and health concerns that unfolded in front of America during his gaffe-filled administration, which came to a crashing end in January 2025.

RadarOnline.com was among the first to call attention to Joe's apparent cognitive decline, noting how he forgot the names of his closest confidants and struggled to hold a conversation.

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Biden Battled Multiple Health Problems

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Dr. Stuart Fischer fears Joe's cancer may have spread to his liver, though the development remains unconfirmed.
Source: Chris Kleponis - CNP / MEGA

Dr. Stuart Fischer fears Joe's cancer may have spread to his liver, though the development remains unconfirmed.

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The doddering Dem also had skin lesions removed and reportedly has battled other health woes, such as nerve damage from peripheral neuropathy, high cholesterol, atrial fibrillation (AFib) and potential brain damage from two prior brain aneurysms.

Biden – who was forced to drop out of the 2024 presidential race following a disastrous debate against future President Donald Trump – revealed his diagnosis of an aggressive, hormone-sensitive prostate cancer in May 2025.

At the time, renowned cancer expert Dr. Steven Quay told RadarOnline.com that it typically takes five to seven years for the disease to spread to the bone – suggesting it was "highly likely" Joe was ill during his presidency and his catastrophic reelection bid.

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Biden Team Faced Cover-Up Claims

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Donald Trump accused the Joe administration and the former president's physicians of a cover-up over his health.
Source: Will Oliver - Pool via CNP / MEGA

Donald Trump accused the Joe administration and the former president's physicians of a cover-up over his health.

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Joe, his wife, Jill [Biden], and his advisers faced intense backlash for allegedly concealing the cancer – and his cognitive decline – leading some to suspect his presidential bid was part of a carefully crafted scheme concocted by a shadowy faction of White House insiders angling to maintain their power and position.

"The goal of the Deep State is to install a puppet leader that they could manipulate," a political insider told RadarOnline.com. "And Joe Biden was clearly that puppet because he could not make decisions on his own."

Even Trump accused the Biden administration and his physicians of a cover-up, stating: "It takes a long time to get to that situation... to get to a stage nine. I think that if you take a look, it's the same doctor that said that Joe was cognitively fine."

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Hunter Remains Positive About Father

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Hunter said his father's condition is 'very painful' and 'very debilitating in many respects.'
Source: Rod Lamkey - CNP for NY Post / MEGA

Hunter said his father's condition is 'very painful' and 'very debilitating in many respects.'

Dr. Fischer believes any medication or chemotherapy to treat Biden at this stage would be experimental, despite Hunter's efforts to put a positive spin on his father's grim condition.

"The only thing that I'd say about my dad, about his health right now, is I wish he would complain more, because it's not good," said Hunter, claiming his father is still "out there. He's still doing his thing. He so believes in this country."

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