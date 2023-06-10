Unabomber Ted Kaczynski Found Dead in Prison Cell After 20-Year Long Bombing Spree
Ted Kaczynski, also known as the Unabomber, was found dead in his prison cell on Saturday morning, confirmed a spokesperson from the Federal Bureau of Prisons, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 81-year-old had been serving a life sentence after being arrested in 1996 for his nearly 20-year-long bombing spree.
Kaczynski, who had been previously incarcerated in a maximum security facility in Colorado, was moved to a medical facility in North Carolina in December 2021 due to his worsening health.
The former mathematics professor had been known for his anti-technology and anti-establishment beliefs, which he expressed through his bombing campaign. The FBI had dubbed him as America's most prolific bomber, with 16 bombs that killed three people and injured two dozen others.
Despite being on the run for almost two decades, Kaczynski was eventually caught in a cabin in Montana, where authorities discovered evidence linking him to the bombings.
The FBI had tracked him down through a long and complex investigation that included forensic linguistics analysis, during which they compared the language and phrases used in the Unabomber's manifesto to that of Kaczynski's writings.
Kaczynski's arrest and subsequent trial garnered widespread media attention, with many debating about his mental state and motivations behind the bombings.
The trial eventually ended with Kaczynski pleading guilty and receiving a life sentence without the possibility of parole. However, despite his incarceration, his anti-establishment writings and beliefs continued to garner a following.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.