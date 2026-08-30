EXCLUSIVE: Shania Twain Reveals Childhood Trauma and Heartbreak Behind Her Success

As many fans know, her road to success was far from easy. She began performing in smoky dive bars at the tender age of eight in her hometown of Timmins, Ontario, in Canada, pushed by her parents to help earn money for groceries and gas for her family.

At 22, her mom and stepfather were killed in a head-on car crash, leaving her to care for her three younger siblings.

"Everyone knows Shania's youth was no picnic," a source told RadarOnline.com. Now, she's opening up like never before on her new album, Little Miss Twain.

"She wanted to put it all out there," the source revealed. "Shania's a positive person by nature and she tries not to dwell on the past, but she's only human. She's been through a lot, and it's left her with some serious scars."