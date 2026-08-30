EXCLUSIVE: Queen Camilla Emerges as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 'Surprise UK Peacekeeper'
Aug. 30 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
Queen Camilla has emerged as an unlikely peacekeeper in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's return to Britain – despite being subjected to some of the harshest attacks in Harry's memoir, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Camilla, 79, is understood to have encouraged King Charles, 77, to focus on rebuilding his relationship with Harry, 41, and grandchildren Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five.
Queen Camilla Peace Deal Revealed?
The Queen was present when Charles recently met Harry, Markle, 45, and their children at Highgrove, ahead of the Sussexes' decision to move back from California this month.
A royal source claimed: "Camilla would have every reason to keep her distance after everything that was written and said about her, but she has chosen not to make this about herself. There were things in Harry's book that were enormously personal and undoubtedly painful, yet her priority is Charles and what will bring him happiness and stability. She knows that, whatever has happened between them, Harry is his son and that bond still matters enormously to him.
"The King's health has inevitably changed the perspective around some of these family disagreements. Camilla doesn't believe anyone benefits from allowing years to pass while relationships remain completely frozen. She has encouraged Charles to leave the door open and see whether something healthier can gradually be rebuilt, particularly now Harry and Meghan are going to be spending significant time in Britain.
Queen Camilla Not 'Demanding Apology' From Prince Harry
"What Camilla isn't advocating is some dramatic meeting where everybody suddenly forgives everything that has happened. She understands that trust was damaged over several years and can't simply be restored overnight. Her influence has been much quieter and more realistic – keep the lines of communication open, don't create unnecessary confrontation and allow things to develop naturally," the source explained.
"Archie and Lilibet are also an important part of this. Camilla knows how much Charles wants a meaningful relationship with his grandchildren and believes the adults should try not to let their own disputes deprive him of that opportunity.
"She certainly hasn't forgotten Harry's criticism of her, and nobody would expect her to. But she isn't demanding an apology or making her own feelings a condition of Charles seeing his son. For someone who was portrayed so negatively in Spare, the fact that she is now helping to lower the temperature is an irony that hasn't been lost on people around the family."
Inside the Vicious 'Wicked Stepmother' Feud
Harry used his memoir Spare to describe his stepmother as "dangerous" and accused her of sacrificing others to improve her public image.
The duke also claimed he and Prince William, 44, urged Charles not to marry Camilla because they feared she could become their "wicked stepmother."
Those close to the Queen, however, maintain that she is not inclined to hold grudges.
Her emphasis on family comes against the backdrop of Charles' cancer diagnosis in 2024.
Camilla has remained alongside him throughout his treatment while taking on an increasingly prominent role within the monarchy.
No Hope for Prince Harry and Prince William's Relationship?
Despite Camilla's role as peacekeeper, relations between Harry and William will be considerably more difficult to repair.
Friends of the Prince and Princess of Wales have said the couple remains deeply hurt by allegations made by the Sussexes since they stepped down as working royals in 2020.
A source claimed: "Camilla, however, is understood to regard Charles's relationship with his younger son and grandchildren as a separate issue – and one worth preserving."