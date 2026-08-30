EXCLUSIVE: Queen Camilla Emerges as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 'Surprise UK Peacekeeper'

The Queen was present when Charles recently met Harry, Markle, 45, and their children at Highgrove, ahead of the Sussexes' decision to move back from California this month.

A royal source claimed: "Camilla would have every reason to keep her distance after everything that was written and said about her, but she has chosen not to make this about herself. There were things in Harry's book that were enormously personal and undoubtedly painful, yet her priority is Charles and what will bring him happiness and stability. She knows that, whatever has happened between them, Harry is his son and that bond still matters enormously to him.

"The King's health has inevitably changed the perspective around some of these family disagreements. Camilla doesn't believe anyone benefits from allowing years to pass while relationships remain completely frozen. She has encouraged Charles to leave the door open and see whether something healthier can gradually be rebuilt, particularly now Harry and Meghan are going to be spending significant time in Britain.