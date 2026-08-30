Vladimir Putin Sparks Health Concerns With Bizarre Orca and Polar Bear Analogy for Ukraine War
Aug. 30 2026, Published 12:41 p.m. ET
Russian President Vladimir Putin sparked fresh health concerns after making a bizarre comparison between his war against Ukraine and a bloody battle between orcas and polar bears, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 73-year-old leader launched into the strange analogy during a televised meeting with teachers ahead of the upcoming school year in Russia.
Vladimir Putin's Bizarre Wildlife Lesson
Putin made the unusual comments after an attendee mentioned taking a trip to the North Pole.
"And did you see polar bears?" Putin asked, per The Daily Beast.
"Imagine, right nearby there are killer whales living and they eat these bears like they are minnows," Putin said. "Yes, they just pounce, in a pack like that, and boom!- tear them to pieces."
Putin then appeared to use his example to explain his reasoning for Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine.
"It's all very interesting. A food chain like that," he said. "Children also need to be told about this so they understand what kind of world we live in, and why we are conducting the special military operation."
Vladimir Putin's Heath Scrutiny
Putin's health has been the subject of speculation for years after people noticed shaking hands, twitching legs, facial swelling, and slurred speech.
Those observations have fueled unconfirmed claims that the Russian leader could be suffering from Parkinson's disease or cancer.
In 2022, alleged leaked emails from a Russian intelligence source added to the rumors, claiming Putin had been diagnosed with both conditions.
"I can confirm he has been diagnosed with early-stage Parkinson's disease, but it's already progressing," the alleged source wrote. "This fact will be denied in every possible way and hidden."
The email continued: "Putin is regularly stuffed with all kinds of heavy steroids and innovative painkilling injections to stop the spread of pancreatic cancer he was recently diagnosed with. It not only causes a lot of pain, but Putin has a state of puffiness of the face and other side effects, including memory lapses."
Vladimir Putin's Taken Down Video
In March, Russian officials briefly posted footage of the president recording a message for International Women's Day before deleting it and replacing it with a shorter, edited version.
The original clip appeared to show Putin struggling to speak as he repeatedly cleared his throat and seemed close to coughing.
"You know, let me say that again, because... my throat's a bit scratchy," Putin said in Russian, before gesturing toward someone off camera. "Yes, a bit scratchy. I almost started coughing. I've been talking a lot today."
Body Double Theory Persists
The scrutiny has also continued to fuel a long-running conspiracy theory alleging that Putin died after a medical emergency in 2023 and the Kremlin leader has since relied on body doubles to conceal his death.
Western and Russian intelligence sources have previously been cited in claims that Putin suffered cardiac arrest and was pronounced dead after an alleged battle with cancer.
So far, there is no evidence establishing the claims as fact.
"The rumor is that the body doubles are kept locked away, so no one ever sees two of them at once," an alleged CIA insider said.
"It's sort of humorous, but it makes perfect sense and explains why Donald Trump is getting frustrated. It's because he gets different answers depending on which Putin he's talking to!" they added.