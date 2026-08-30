Vladimir Putin Sparks Health Concerns With Bizarre Orca and Polar Bear Analogy for Ukraine War

Putin made the unusual comments after an attendee mentioned taking a trip to the North Pole.

"And did you see polar bears?" Putin asked, per The Daily Beast.

"Imagine, right nearby there are killer whales living and they eat these bears like they are minnows," Putin said. "Yes, they just pounce, in a pack like that, and boom!- tear them to pieces."

Putin then appeared to use his example to explain his reasoning for Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine.

"It's all very interesting. A food chain like that," he said. "Children also need to be told about this so they understand what kind of world we live in, and why we are conducting the special military operation."