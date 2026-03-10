Russia Desperately Removes Video Showing Vladimir Putin Coughing and Struggling to Breathe Amid Health Concerns
March 10 2026, Published 12:06 p.m. ET
Concerns about Vladimir Putin's health have suddenly ramped up after the Russian president appeared to cough and struggle to breathe while filming a video, RadarOnline.com can report.
Russian officials mistakenly posted the video, before quickly and mysteriously deleting it.
Putin Goes Raw
Putin recorded a message to mark International Women’s Day over the weekend, but the Kremlin apparently accidentally uploaded the raw video instead of a polished, edited version.
The revealing footage showed the 73-year-old slurring and choking on his words as he tried repeatedly to clear his throat.
"You know, let me say that again, because… my throat's a bit scratchy," the dictator said in Russian, motioning to someone off camera. "Yes, a bit scratchy. I almost started coughing. I’ve been talking a lot today."
The Kremlin later replaced the clip with a shorter, edited version that now appears on its official social media accounts.
Health Concerns
Putin's health has been the subject of much controversy. The Russian leader has been seen with twitching legs, shaking hands, a swollen face, and slurred speech – and is rumored to be suffering from various types of cancer and Parkinson's disease.
An ongoing theory about Putin alleges he actually died following a medical emergency in 2023 – and the Kremlin has used "body doubles" to hide his death.
Western and Russian Intelligence sources have previously claimed Putin suffered cardiac arrest and was pronounced dead back in 2023, following a long battle with cancer.
Conspiracy kooks are convinced stand-ins have been used in Putin's place since then, and the so-called puppet-masters have relied on pre-recorded footage of the real despot, as well as artificial intelligence, to keep the ruse going.
Inside Putin Rumors
A CIA insider explained: "The rumor is that the body doubles are kept locked away, so no one ever sees two of them at once."
"It's sort of humorous, but it makes perfect sense and explains why Donald Trump is getting frustrated. It's because he gets different answers depending on which Putin he's talking to!"
Another insider added: "Russia is very much in a state of turmoil because of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and tensions with the U.S. If the Russian public knew he was dead, the country could devolve into utter chaos and revolution."
Cancer Theories
Another leading theory centers on leaked emails from an alleged Russian spy in 2022 that claimed Putin had been diagnosed with cancer and Parkinson's.
One email read: "I can confirm he has been diagnosed with early-stage Parkinson's disease, but it's already progressing. This fact will be denied in every possible way and hidden."
Putin's alleged cancer treatment was said to be the cause of his "increasingly erratic" behavior.
The email continued: "Putin is regularly stuffed with all kinds of heavy steroids and innovative painkilling injections to stop the spread of pancreatic cancer he was recently diagnosed with. It not only causes a lot of pain, but Putin has a state of puffiness of the face and other side effects, including memory lapses."
In his close circle, there are rumors that in addition to pancreatic cancer, which is allegedly gradually spreading, Putin also has prostate cancer.
Russian officials have long denied that the president is, or ever has, suffered from any health problems.