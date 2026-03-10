Russia Desperately Removes Video Showing Vladimir Putin Coughing and Struggling to Breathe Amid Health Concerns

Putin's health has been the subject of much controversy. The Russian leader has been seen with twitching legs, shaking hands, a swollen face, and slurred speech – and is rumored to be suffering from various types of cancer and Parkinson's disease.

An ongoing theory about Putin alleges he actually died following a medical emergency in 2023 – and the Kremlin has used "body doubles" to hide his death.

Western and Russian Intelligence sources have previously claimed Putin suffered cardiac arrest and was pronounced dead back in 2023, following a long battle with cancer.

Conspiracy kooks are convinced stand-ins have been used in Putin's place since then, and the so-called puppet-masters have relied on pre-recorded footage of the real despot, as well as artificial intelligence, to keep the ruse going.