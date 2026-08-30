EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Face 'Financial Strain' as Costly UK Return Looms

The couple's biggest commercial breakthroughs followed their departure from royal duties in 2020.

Their Netflix agreement was widely reported as being worth up to $100million over five years, while Spotify was reportedly worth $20million.

But headline figures did not necessarily represent money flowing directly to Harry and Markle.

One source with knowledge of the Netflix arrangement estimated the Sussexes may ultimately have retained roughly $10million to $15million personally during the original agreement, with substantial sums instead covering production.

Netflix's original deal has since been replaced by a first-look arrangement, while the Spotify partnership has ended.

Harry's memoir, Spare, provided another substantial payday, reportedly earning him more than $22million.

He subsequently donated $1.5million to Sentebale and around $400,000 to WellChild from the proceeds of the book.

Harry has also been associated with BetterUp in a paid consultancy role, reportedly earning approximately $1million annually, although his compensation has never been publicly confirmed.

Markle has meanwhile concentrated increasingly on her lifestyle business, As Ever, alongside affiliate retail and podcasting.

Financial details for As Ever have not been disclosed, and Markle's representatives maintain the startup is performing strongly.