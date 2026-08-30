EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Face 'Financial Strain' as Costly UK Return Looms
Aug. 30 2026, Published 12:00 p.m. ET
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are feared to be facing a potentially punishing financial balancing act as they prepare for their new life in Britain – while maintaining an expensive property portfolio and multimillion-dollar lifestyle.
As RadarOnline.com has reported, Harry, 41, and Markle, 45, are expected to keep their $29million Montecito mansion and Portuguese vacation property while searching for a permanent British home reportedly costing more than $10million.
The Cost of Their Royal Lifestyle
Their return comes after some of the lucrative media agreements underpinning their post-royal independence have ended or been scaled back.
Sources have now told us the couple's determination to expand their commercial ventures could partly reflect the extraordinary expense of maintaining their lifestyle, creating a financial strain.
Security alone for the Sussexes has been estimated at approximately $3million annually, while reports suggest their Montecito property carries substantial mortgage repayments, taxes, utilities and staffing bills.
Their search for a British property would add another significant expense while Markle continues operating her businesses from California.
Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Collapsing Media Empire
The couple's biggest commercial breakthroughs followed their departure from royal duties in 2020.
Their Netflix agreement was widely reported as being worth up to $100million over five years, while Spotify was reportedly worth $20million.
But headline figures did not necessarily represent money flowing directly to Harry and Markle.
One source with knowledge of the Netflix arrangement estimated the Sussexes may ultimately have retained roughly $10million to $15million personally during the original agreement, with substantial sums instead covering production.
Netflix's original deal has since been replaced by a first-look arrangement, while the Spotify partnership has ended.
Harry's memoir, Spare, provided another substantial payday, reportedly earning him more than $22million.
He subsequently donated $1.5million to Sentebale and around $400,000 to WellChild from the proceeds of the book.
Harry has also been associated with BetterUp in a paid consultancy role, reportedly earning approximately $1million annually, although his compensation has never been publicly confirmed.
Markle has meanwhile concentrated increasingly on her lifestyle business, As Ever, alongside affiliate retail and podcasting.
Financial details for As Ever have not been disclosed, and Markle's representatives maintain the startup is performing strongly.
How Princess Diana Secretly Saved Them
The pair also retain significant inherited wealth.
Harry received money from his mom Princess Diana's estate and is reported to have benefited from a trust established by his great-grandmother, the Queen Mother.
The duke previously acknowledged that Diana's inheritance had been crucial after his departure from royal life.
Speaking to Oprah Winfrey in 2021 about establishing his family in California, Harry said: "Without that, we wouldn't have been able to do this."
A source told us: "Harry and Meghan's return to Britain now potentially adds another multimillion-dollar home to a lifestyle already spanning California and Portugal."
The Scramble for New Cash?
They added: "Harry and Meghan aren't broke, but there is a huge difference between being wealthy and having unlimited cash. Their lifestyle costs an extraordinary amount to maintain, and adding another substantial home in Britain creates another layer of expense at a time when some of the enormous deals they signed after leaving royal life are no longer producing the same income.
"The pressure is really about cash flow. They have valuable assets, and Harry has inherited wealth, but the money going out every year is significant. Security, properties, staff, and their businesses all have to be funded before they spend anything personally.?
The insider noted, "Keeping Montecito while establishing themselves properly in Britain is not going to be cheap. If they buy the kind of UK property being discussed, they're effectively maintaining an extremely expensive transatlantic existence. That makes Meghan's businesses and whatever Harry earns commercially increasingly important.
"They need reliable income rather than another enormous headline deal that may or may not materialize."