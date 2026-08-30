Marjorie Taylor Greene Mocks Mitch McConnell's Long Absence From Washington: 'Dead or Alive… We Don't Even Know!'

PBS Firing Line host Margaret Hoover asked Greene about the Republican Party's future after President Donald Trump's time in office ends.

"I wanted to invite you to join the program today because you have firsthand insight into the current disarray on the political right and where the GOP might turn when President Trump's term in the White House is over," Hoover said.

Greene responded: "So, from the beginning, the lane that I've been in has always been America First, and that was a part of MAGA, which has now broken off. And now I think I represent many Americans who find themselves completely disenfranchised by the Republican Party."

Greene then contrasted her approach to politics with McConnell's lengthy tenure in Washington.

"And I never went to Washington to cling the power until I'm dead or alive, like Mitch McConnell. We don't even know!" Greene said, making Hoover laugh.

"I never wanted a full career there. I only wanted to make a difference. And so, you know, I'll take his words basically with what they are, a bunch of hot air, and they mean nothing," she detailed.