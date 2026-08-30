Marjorie Taylor Greene Mocks Mitch McConnell's Long Absence From Washington: 'Dead or Alive… We Don't Even Know!'
Aug. 30 2026, Published 11:33 a.m. ET
Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene took a pointed jab at longtime Sen. Mitch McConnell during a recent interview, joking about the Kentucky Republican's prolonged absence from Washington, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Georgia Republican made the remark while explaining that she never intended to make a lifelong career out of serving in the nation's capital.
'Dead or Alive'
PBS Firing Line host Margaret Hoover asked Greene about the Republican Party's future after President Donald Trump's time in office ends.
"I wanted to invite you to join the program today because you have firsthand insight into the current disarray on the political right and where the GOP might turn when President Trump's term in the White House is over," Hoover said.
Greene responded: "So, from the beginning, the lane that I've been in has always been America First, and that was a part of MAGA, which has now broken off. And now I think I represent many Americans who find themselves completely disenfranchised by the Republican Party."
Greene then contrasted her approach to politics with McConnell's lengthy tenure in Washington.
"And I never went to Washington to cling the power until I'm dead or alive, like Mitch McConnell. We don't even know!" Greene said, making Hoover laugh.
"I never wanted a full career there. I only wanted to make a difference. And so, you know, I'll take his words basically with what they are, a bunch of hot air, and they mean nothing," she detailed.
Mitch McConnell's Lengthy Absence
Greene's comment referenced McConnell's prolonged absence from Capitol Hill.
McConnell was hospitalized after a fall in his home on June 14 and eventually moved to a rehabilitation facility where he underwent intensive physical therapy.
The 84-year-old senator announced on August 6 that he had been released from the rehab center after almost two months.
"Earlier today, I was discharged from the rehabilitation center to continue my recovery at home. Elaine [Chao] and I are grateful for the many well wishes and support from friends, colleagues, and Kentuckians, and for the attentive care I’ve received from excellent doctors, nurses, therapists, and hospital staff," McConnell shared in a statement.
Mitch McConnell Struggled to Vote Before Hospitalization
A newly surfaced video of McConnell appeared to show the senator struggling to cast a vote just 10 days before his hospitalization.
"Here is another bombshell Mitch McConnell clip from the June 4, 2026 vote-a-rama," independent journalist Desirée Townsend wrote on X.
"In this clip, you can clearly see that John Thune and John Barrasso, two leaders of the Senate, were aware that Mitch McConnell was having difficulty voting and required assistance that evening from Senate staff and from McConnell's handler, a man frequently seen wheeling him around Capitol Hill," she added.
John Thune and John Barrasso Spoke to Mitch McConnell
Townsend shared another bit of insight, explaining, "Another interesting thing I observed throughout the vote-a-rama is that Thune and Barrasso did not appear to spend any meaningful amount of time speaking with McConnell."
"That makes the reports of their roughly 20-minute conversations with him while he was hospitalized particularly intriguing," she continued.
Barrasso claimed he had a 20-minute phone call with McConnell after he was hospitalized.
Thune also said he had a "long and substantive" conversation with the Kentucky senator on July 6, per a spokesperson.