EXCLUSIVE: Aaron Rodgers Credits Wife Brittani for Ending Years-Long Family Rift
Aug. 30 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
NFL star quarterback Aaron Rodgers gives his mystery wife Brittani "a lot of credit" for facilitating a "beautiful" reunion with his family after many years of estrangement, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Aaron's brother Jordan [Rodgers] revealed the rift between Aaron, their parents, Darla and Ed, and his two siblings when he competed to win the hand of JoJo Fletcher, his now wife, on The Bachelorette in 2016.
Aaron Credits Wife for Reconciliation
But in July, Aaron, 42, revealed the family had reconciled when he posted snaps of them together on Instagram.
They had reportedly first reunited in April to celebrate the former Green Bay Packer's induction into the Pleasant Valley High School Hall of Fame.
Aaron credits his wife, whose last name he hasn't revealed, with helping him renew his family ties.
"I got to give my wife a lot of credit – not that she was pushing me, because she never was, but just the way that she loves and supports me," he said.
"A big part of it was getting married and having those conversations with my wife that allowed me to kind of open up to the possibility of coming together."
Family Reunion Brings Aaron Joy
He also revealed he spent a long weekend in Nashville with his parents, brother Luke and "his sweet wife and their incredible two kids. So I got to be an uncle, so it's really special," he shared.
Brother Jordan didn't attend, but "liked" Aaron's photos.
The gridiron great first mentioned his relationship with Brittani in December 2024, then in June 2025, he stated they had gotten married "a couple months" prior.