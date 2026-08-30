EXCLUSIVE: Aaron Rodgers Credits Wife Brittani for Ending Years-Long Family Rift

But in July, Aaron, 42, revealed the family had reconciled when he posted snaps of them together on Instagram.

They had reportedly first reunited in April to celebrate the former Green Bay Packer's induction into the Pleasant Valley High School Hall of Fame.

Aaron credits his wife, whose last name he hasn't revealed, with helping him renew his family ties.

"I got to give my wife a lot of credit – not that she was pushing me, because she never was, but just the way that she loves and supports me," he said.

"A big part of it was getting married and having those conversations with my wife that allowed me to kind of open up to the possibility of coming together."