EXCLUSIVE: Sutton Foster 'Wants Hugh Jackman to Leave Broadway for Quiet Life'

"Sutton has found it very stressful being in the eye of the storm with so much attention on her since she and Hugh got together," said a source.

"Being away from the grind of New York and having a 'normal' life in North Carolina has been a real treat," according to the insider.

"She's not prohibiting him from making movies or bringing home the bacon, but she'd love for him to build a life with her that's much more grounded," the insider added.

As readers know, Jackman and Foster costarred in the most recent Broadway revival of The Music Man, which ran from late 2021 to early 2023.

Eight months after the show ended its run, the Aussie actor separated from Deborra-Lee Furness, 70, after two children and 27 years of marriage.

Then Foster and screenwriter Ted Griffin, 55, who wed in 2014, split in October 2024. They share daughter Emily, 9.