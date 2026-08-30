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EXCLUSIVE: Sutton Foster 'Wants Hugh Jackman to Leave Broadway for Quiet Life'

Sutton Foster reportedly wants Hugh Jackman to leave Broadway behind so they can enjoy a quieter life.
Source: MEGA

Sutton Foster reportedly wants Hugh Jackman to leave Broadway behind so they can enjoy a quieter life.

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Aug. 30 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

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Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman have escaped New York to spend the summer chilling in the slower-paced Southern town of Wilmington, N.C.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Younger star, 51, hopes this can be a first step in getting the Wolverine hunk, 57, to step back from the glare of the spotlight.

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Sutton Craves a More Grounded Life

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Deborra-Lee Furness and Hugh Jackman separated after 27 years of marriage and two children.
Source: News & Pictures/ MEGA

Deborra-Lee Furness and Hugh Jackman separated after 27 years of marriage and two children.

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"Sutton has found it very stressful being in the eye of the storm with so much attention on her since she and Hugh got together," said a source.

"Being away from the grind of New York and having a 'normal' life in North Carolina has been a real treat," according to the insider.

"She's not prohibiting him from making movies or bringing home the bacon, but she'd love for him to build a life with her that's much more grounded," the insider added.

As readers know, Jackman and Foster costarred in the most recent Broadway revival of The Music Man, which ran from late 2021 to early 2023.

Eight months after the show ended its run, the Aussie actor separated from Deborra-Lee Furness, 70, after two children and 27 years of marriage.

Then Foster and screenwriter Ted Griffin, 55, who wed in 2014, split in October 2024. They share daughter Emily, 9.

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Foster Wants a Low-Key Life

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Ted Griffin and Sutton Foster split in October 2024 after marrying in 2014 and welcoming daughter Emily.
Source: JM11 / WENN.com / MEGA

Ted Griffin and Sutton Foster split in October 2024 after marrying in 2014 and welcoming daughter Emily.

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Madly-in-love Jackman and Foster, who have marriage on their to-do list, are now working on building a life together.

Foster is hoping the summer in North Carolina will convince Jackman to dial back the time he spends with his movie industry buddies.

"Sutton loves the theater crowd but is way less enthusiastic about Hugh spending so much time with Hollywood people," shared a source.

"She's madly in love with him but she really wishes they could have a more low-key life together."

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Wellness Becomes Their Shared Passion

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A source said Jackman and Foster bonded over their shared passion for health and wellness.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

A source said Jackman and Foster bonded over their shared passion for health and wellness.

While in North Carolina, Foster got a side gig teaching fitness classes.

According to the source, "Sutton is very passionate about health and wellness, and so is Hugh. It's something they bonded over from the start.

"She's starting to see it as something she wants to put even more of her time and energy into, and she would dearly love for Hugh to get involved with it," said the insider.

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