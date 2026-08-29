Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Royals News > Sarah Ferguson

Sarah Ferguson 'Imminently' Returning to UK and Moving Into New Home After Being Forced Out of Royal Lodge Amid Epstein Scandal

Photo of Sarah Ferguson and Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson is moving back to the UK after fleeing to Switzerland following more Jeffrey Epstein fallout, according to insiders.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 29 2026, Updated 7:15 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Sarah Ferguson is reportedly plotting an "imminent" return to the U.K. after she and her ex-husband, former Prince Andrew, were stripped of their royal titles amid the explosive fallout over their ties to the late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 66-year-old and her still-friendly ex got the boot from The Royal Lodge on the Windsor estate amid the Epstein fallout in October 2025, but now Ferguson has found a new place to call home outside of London.

Article continues below advertisement

Sarah Ferguson Moving Into 6-Bedroom Rental Home Outside of London

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Sarah Ferguson
Source: MEGA

Ferguson is reportedly plunking down $13,500 a month for her new rental house.

Ferguson is renting a six-bedroom, three-bathroom property for roughly $13,500 a month, The Sun reports.

The outlet decided not to name the exact location, noting only that it is in a gated community in the "Home Counties," the nickname for the six counties surrounding the greater London area.

"She’s had her eyes on a return for some time, but it takes time to find the right new house," a source explained, claiming that Ferguson will be moving in "imminently."

The former Duchess of York had been stashing some of her personal items from The Royal Lodge with Andrew at his new residence, Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate, where he is living in exile after his brother, King Charles III, finally brought down the hammer on the couple.

A removal van was seen at Sandringham last week, reportedly picking up Ferguson's belongings.

Article continues below advertisement

Sarah Ferguson Quietly Moving Home Amid Sussex Return Firestorm

Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Ferguson is hoping to slip back into the U.K while the rest of the media is consumed with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's move back home.

Ferguson reportedly decided to return to the U.K. after fleeing to Switzerland amid the humiliation and fallout from being kicked out of her longtime royal home.

She had been living in a chalet in the pricey ski town of Verbier for the past seven months, but believes the return of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Britain after their six-year post-royal stint in the U.S. provides perfect timing.

“With everyone looking out for Harry and Meghan, she thought she could slip back under the radar after seven months away," the insider dished about Ferguson quietly moving back home to England.

The source added, "She hasn’t had to worry about accommodation for 20 years, as she had Royal Lodge with Andrew. Now's the right time to get back to her life."

Article continues below advertisement

Sarah Ferguson Lost Her Charities and Book Career Amid Epstein Scandal

Photo of Sarah Ferguson
Source: MEGA

Ferguson was busted in September 2025 for remaining in contact with Epstein after she claimed to have cut ties.

It's unclear how Ferguson plans to revive her professional career after her involvement with Epstein was exposed in September 2025.

Emails released by The Mail on Sunday showed the ex-royal remained in contact with the convicted s-- offender after she claimed in a March 2011 interview with the Evening Standard, "I abhor pedophilia and any s----- abuse of children and know that this was a gigantic error of judgment on my behalf. I am just so contrite I cannot say."

However, in an email after the interview, Ferguson wrote to Epstein, "You have always been a steadfast, generous, and supreme friend to my family and me," while offering a “humble” apology that she "let down" the financier.

READ MORE ON ROYAL FAMILY NEWS
Photo of Royal Family

Royal Family 'Won't Help' Prince Harry and Meghan Markle When Things Go Wrong After Couple Moved Back to U.K., Palace Insiders Claim

Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

EXCLUSIVE: Harry and Meghan's UK Return 'Could Last Just Six Months' Before Another Move

Sarah Ferguson's Latest Children's Book Pulled Amid Epstein Scandal

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Sarah Ferguson
Source: MEGA

Ferguson carved out a successful career as a children's book author following her 1996 divorce from former Prince Andrew.

Ferguson, a breast cancer survivor, was subsequently dropped by several longtime charities she represented, including the Teenage Cancer Trust, Prevent Breast Cancer, Julia's House, Children's Literacy Charity, and the British Heart Foundation.

The successful children's book author also saw that career tank as her latest work, Flora and Fern: Kindness Along the Way, was pulled from its October 9, 2025, publication date and moved to November 20 of that year instead.

Ultimately, the book's publisher, New Frontier Publishing, had marked it “withdrawn from sale" and it was never released.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.