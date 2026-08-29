Sarah Ferguson 'Imminently' Returning to UK and Moving Into New Home After Being Forced Out of Royal Lodge Amid Epstein Scandal
Aug. 29 2026, Updated 7:15 p.m. ET
Sarah Ferguson is reportedly plotting an "imminent" return to the U.K. after she and her ex-husband, former Prince Andrew, were stripped of their royal titles amid the explosive fallout over their ties to the late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 66-year-old and her still-friendly ex got the boot from The Royal Lodge on the Windsor estate amid the Epstein fallout in October 2025, but now Ferguson has found a new place to call home outside of London.
Sarah Ferguson Moving Into 6-Bedroom Rental Home Outside of London
Ferguson is renting a six-bedroom, three-bathroom property for roughly $13,500 a month, The Sun reports.
The outlet decided not to name the exact location, noting only that it is in a gated community in the "Home Counties," the nickname for the six counties surrounding the greater London area.
"She’s had her eyes on a return for some time, but it takes time to find the right new house," a source explained, claiming that Ferguson will be moving in "imminently."
The former Duchess of York had been stashing some of her personal items from The Royal Lodge with Andrew at his new residence, Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate, where he is living in exile after his brother, King Charles III, finally brought down the hammer on the couple.
A removal van was seen at Sandringham last week, reportedly picking up Ferguson's belongings.
Sarah Ferguson Quietly Moving Home Amid Sussex Return Firestorm
Ferguson reportedly decided to return to the U.K. after fleeing to Switzerland amid the humiliation and fallout from being kicked out of her longtime royal home.
She had been living in a chalet in the pricey ski town of Verbier for the past seven months, but believes the return of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Britain after their six-year post-royal stint in the U.S. provides perfect timing.
“With everyone looking out for Harry and Meghan, she thought she could slip back under the radar after seven months away," the insider dished about Ferguson quietly moving back home to England.
The source added, "She hasn’t had to worry about accommodation for 20 years, as she had Royal Lodge with Andrew. Now's the right time to get back to her life."
Sarah Ferguson Lost Her Charities and Book Career Amid Epstein Scandal
It's unclear how Ferguson plans to revive her professional career after her involvement with Epstein was exposed in September 2025.
Emails released by The Mail on Sunday showed the ex-royal remained in contact with the convicted s-- offender after she claimed in a March 2011 interview with the Evening Standard, "I abhor pedophilia and any s----- abuse of children and know that this was a gigantic error of judgment on my behalf. I am just so contrite I cannot say."
However, in an email after the interview, Ferguson wrote to Epstein, "You have always been a steadfast, generous, and supreme friend to my family and me," while offering a “humble” apology that she "let down" the financier.
Sarah Ferguson's Latest Children's Book Pulled Amid Epstein Scandal
Ferguson, a breast cancer survivor, was subsequently dropped by several longtime charities she represented, including the Teenage Cancer Trust, Prevent Breast Cancer, Julia's House, Children's Literacy Charity, and the British Heart Foundation.
The successful children's book author also saw that career tank as her latest work, Flora and Fern: Kindness Along the Way, was pulled from its October 9, 2025, publication date and moved to November 20 of that year instead.
Ultimately, the book's publisher, New Frontier Publishing, had marked it “withdrawn from sale" and it was never released.