Sarah Ferguson 'Imminently' Returning to UK and Moving Into New Home After Being Forced Out of Royal Lodge Amid Epstein Scandal

Ferguson is renting a six-bedroom, three-bathroom property for roughly $13,500 a month, The Sun reports.

The outlet decided not to name the exact location, noting only that it is in a gated community in the "Home Counties," the nickname for the six counties surrounding the greater London area.

"She’s had her eyes on a return for some time, but it takes time to find the right new house," a source explained, claiming that Ferguson will be moving in "imminently."

The former Duchess of York had been stashing some of her personal items from The Royal Lodge with Andrew at his new residence, Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate, where he is living in exile after his brother, King Charles III, finally brought down the hammer on the couple.

A removal van was seen at Sandringham last week, reportedly picking up Ferguson's belongings.