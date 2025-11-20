EXCLUSIVE: Desperate Sarah Ferguson 'Plotting to Write Raunchy Novels Under Weird Pseudonym' — After Her New Children's Book Was Pulped Over Her Epstein Disgrace

Ferguson previously addressed her struggles in her 2011 memoir Finding Sarah, writing that "after hitting rock bottom" she "gathered the strength to put her life back together."

Industry figures say her latest setback has revived that drive. One editor said: "Fergie has always tried to turn turmoil into material. A pseudonym gives her room to do that again, this time with fewer limits."

King Charles, 77, has given Ferguson and his younger brother until Christmas to vacate the cavernous Royal Lodge.

Sources say she is weighing up a move to Portugal to escape the glare of scrutiny over her Epstein scandal, while other insiders have claimed Andrew is considering a full-time move to the Middle East.

Palace aides says Ferguson is also being "driven quietly mad" by having to remove her Duchess title from reams of paperwork, and untangle the use of it from the companies she still runs.

They have also said she spends most of her evenings in a secret bar nicknamed 'The Doghouse,' which sits behind the Royal Lodge, drowning her sorrows with the few loyal staff members still by her side.

Andrew, who says he is teetotal, has been spotted roaming the corridors of the Lodge ranting to himself.

Sources also say he buries himself in his TV room where he watches endless hours of golf and twiddles the controls on his games console trying to increase his performance on war game Call of Duty.

An insider said: "He's still a child, and always will be - at least Sarah is trying to get a survival plan together. He just wallows."