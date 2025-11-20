EXCLUSIVE: Desperate Sarah Ferguson 'Plotting to Write Raunchy Novels Under Weird Pseudonym' — After Her New Children's Book Was Pulped Over Her Epstein Disgrace
Nov. 20 2025, Published 5:40 p.m. ET
Sarah Ferguson is privately considering launching a new career writing adult fiction under a disguised pen name, publishing insiders tell RadarOnline.com – after her latest children's book was abruptly withdrawn from sale and pulped following renewed scrutiny of her ties to Jeffrey Epstein.
The former Duchess of York, 66, had been due to publish Flora and Fern: Kindness Along the Way this autumn, but the title was first delayed and then formally pulled and 10,000 copies destroyed after she and her former husband, Andrew Windsor, 65, were stripped of their remaining royal titles by King Charles.
Backlash After Epstein Ties
The move came amid mounting fallout from the pair's links to pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, who Ferguson gushed was a "steadfast, generous and supreme friend," in an email to the serial sex predator.
A string of charities have now severed ties with her, saying her continued patronage would be "inappropriate."
Exploring Raunchy Fiction Under a Pseudonym
Two industry sources now say Ferguson has been exploring a shift into adult romantic fiction under an alias, describing it as a way of "starting again" outside the children's market now tainted by the scandal.
One senior publishing figure said: "There is a sense she feels boxed in. Writing under a pseudonym would let her test the waters without the baggage of her name."
Another adviser familiar with discussions said: "She has talked openly about wanting to reinvent herself. The idea of a raunchier series, something completely different, has definitely been floated."
Major Losses and New Plans
Flora and Fern, published by New Frontier Publishing, was to follow two rabbits on a kindness-themed adventure. Ferguson, who has authored more than 50 books, had hoped the project would extend her long-standing profile in children's publishing.
She has continued to live at the $40million Royal Lodge on the Windsor estate with her ex-husband Windsor since their divorce in 1996, but the pair were recently instructed to vacate the property, prompting her to make alternative plans for accommodation.
One source said: "Losing the Lodge and losing the book at the same time has been a double blow. Reinvention is her coping mechanism."
Royal Turmoil and Personal Struggles
Ferguson previously addressed her struggles in her 2011 memoir Finding Sarah, writing that "after hitting rock bottom" she "gathered the strength to put her life back together."
Industry figures say her latest setback has revived that drive. One editor said: "Fergie has always tried to turn turmoil into material. A pseudonym gives her room to do that again, this time with fewer limits."
King Charles, 77, has given Ferguson and his younger brother until Christmas to vacate the cavernous Royal Lodge.
Sources say she is weighing up a move to Portugal to escape the glare of scrutiny over her Epstein scandal, while other insiders have claimed Andrew is considering a full-time move to the Middle East.
Palace aides says Ferguson is also being "driven quietly mad" by having to remove her Duchess title from reams of paperwork, and untangle the use of it from the companies she still runs.
They have also said she spends most of her evenings in a secret bar nicknamed 'The Doghouse,' which sits behind the Royal Lodge, drowning her sorrows with the few loyal staff members still by her side.
Andrew, who says he is teetotal, has been spotted roaming the corridors of the Lodge ranting to himself.
Sources also say he buries himself in his TV room where he watches endless hours of golf and twiddles the controls on his games console trying to increase his performance on war game Call of Duty.
An insider said: "He's still a child, and always will be - at least Sarah is trying to get a survival plan together. He just wallows."