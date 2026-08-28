EXCLUSIVE: King Charles Accused of Bringing Prince Harry Back to Deflect From Andrew Scandal
Aug. 28 2026, Published 7:55 p.m. ET
King Charles has been accused of benefiting from Prince Harry's return to Britain as speculation swirls the Sussexes' homecoming has conveniently shifted attention away from the mounting scandal surrounding his brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.
As RadarOnline.com readers know, Harry, 41, and Meghan Markle, 45, have returned to Britain with their children after six years in the United States, instantly reigniting questions over their relationship with Charles and Prince William, 44.
King Charles Engineered Prince Harry's Return?
Their arrival comes as Andrew, 66, remains under investigation following his February arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office linked to his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.
Andrew denies wrongdoing.
One royal source claimed to Radar: "There will inevitably be cynics who look at the timing and argue that Harry's return could hardly have been more convenient for the King. Charles is now facing rumors he helped engineer the Sussexes' move as he knew it would be an elaborate distraction from his brother's scandal.
"The Sussexes' homecoming has completely transformed the conversation around the monarchy. Andrew was consuming damaging headlines, and suddenly Harry and Meghan are the biggest royal story again."
Andrew Windsor 'Relived' by Prince Harry's Return
Andrew has been living at Marsh Farm on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk since leaving Royal Lodge in Windsor after Charles removed his royal titles last year.
The former Duke of York was arrested on his 66th birthday in February and remains under investigation.
Another source said: "From a purely reputational perspective, the Sussexes' return gives the Palace another enormous story for people to discuss. There are questions about Harry's relationship with his father, his feud with William, where the family will live and whether genuine reconciliation is possible. All of that inevitably pushes Andrew further down the news agenda."
Andrew was relieved by the change in attention, according to insiders, and is said to have continued traveling abroad, including visits to the Cannes and Nice areas of southern France.
He also reportedly rejected an invitation to Balmoral this summer amid claims he increasingly regards himself as an outsider within his own family.
King Charles Speaks On Andrew Windsor's Arrest
Following Andrew's arrest, Charles publicly insisted there would be no royal interference in the investigation.
The King said: "I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office."
He added: "Let me state clearly: the law must take its course. As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter."
Harry and Markle's relationship with the monarchy has been fractured since they abandoned working royal duties in 2020 and relocated to California.
Their 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey contained allegations about racism and their treatment within the institution, while Harry's memoir Spare exposed further tensions with Charles and William.
Harry alleged in his book, Spare, that William physically confronted him during an argument concerning Markle.
Andrew Windsor's Secret Betrayal With Epstein
Security has subsequently become another source of conflict, although Harry has publicly expressed his desire for reconciliation.
Relations between Harry and Charles have recently improved, but Harry and William are still reported to have little communication.
Meanwhile, Andrew recently became a grandfather for the fifth time after his daughter Princess Eugenie, 36, gave birth to her third child, Adelaide Elizabeth Annina Brooksbank, in Lisbon on August 3.
Andrew has been released "under investigation" after being arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office, after allegedly sharing sensitive information with his predator friend Epstein during the former prince's role as a trade envoy for Britain.