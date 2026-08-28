Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > King Charles III
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: King Charles Accused of Bringing Prince Harry Back to Deflect From Andrew Scandal

Photo of King Charles, Andrew Windsor and The Sussexes
Source: MEGA

There's a new theory brewing, and it involves King Charles.

Aug. 28 2026, Published 7:55 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

King Charles has been accused of benefiting from Prince Harry's return to Britain as speculation swirls the Sussexes' homecoming has conveniently shifted attention away from the mounting scandal surrounding his brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Harry, 41, and Meghan Markle, 45, have returned to Britain with their children after six years in the United States, instantly reigniting questions over their relationship with Charles and Prince William, 44.

Article continues below advertisement

King Charles Engineered Prince Harry's Return?

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of King Charles
Source: MEGA

King Charles has been accused of using The Sussex's return to deflect from Andrew Windor's scandal.

Their arrival comes as Andrew, 66, remains under investigation following his February arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office linked to his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew denies wrongdoing.

One royal source claimed to Radar: "There will inevitably be cynics who look at the timing and argue that Harry's return could hardly have been more convenient for the King. Charles is now facing rumors he helped engineer the Sussexes' move as he knew it would be an elaborate distraction from his brother's scandal.

"The Sussexes' homecoming has completely transformed the conversation around the monarchy. Andrew was consuming damaging headlines, and suddenly Harry and Meghan are the biggest royal story again."

Article continues below advertisement

Andrew Windsor 'Relived' by Prince Harry's Return

Photo of Prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Andrew Windsor remains under investigation following a February arrest.

Andrew has been living at Marsh Farm on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk since leaving Royal Lodge in Windsor after Charles removed his royal titles last year.

The former Duke of York was arrested on his 66th birthday in February and remains under investigation.

Another source said: "From a purely reputational perspective, the Sussexes' return gives the Palace another enormous story for people to discuss. There are questions about Harry's relationship with his father, his feud with William, where the family will live and whether genuine reconciliation is possible. All of that inevitably pushes Andrew further down the news agenda."

Andrew was relieved by the change in attention, according to insiders, and is said to have continued traveling abroad, including visits to the Cannes and Nice areas of southern France.

He also reportedly rejected an invitation to Balmoral this summer amid claims he increasingly regards himself as an outsider within his own family.

Article continues below advertisement

King Charles Speaks On Andrew Windsor's Arrest

Photo of King Charles
Source: MEGA

King Charles publicly stated the legal investigation into Andrew Windsor must proceed without interference.

Following Andrew's arrest, Charles publicly insisted there would be no royal interference in the investigation.

The King said: "I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office."

He added: "Let me state clearly: the law must take its course. As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter."

Harry and Markle's relationship with the monarchy has been fractured since they abandoned working royal duties in 2020 and relocated to California.

Their 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey contained allegations about racism and their treatment within the institution, while Harry's memoir Spare exposed further tensions with Charles and William.

Harry alleged in his book, Spare, that William physically confronted him during an argument concerning Markle.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
President Donald Trump

EXCLUSIVE: Trump Dealt Major Election Blow as Judge Blocks Postal Service Mail-Ballot Rules Ahead of Midterms

Donald Trump,Stormy Daniels

EXCLUSIVE: Trump Loses Bid in Stormy Daniels' Case — Judge Says 'No Way' Hush-Money Cover-Up Was an Official Act

Andrew Windsor's Secret Betrayal With Epstein

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Prince Eugenie
Source: MEGA

Princess Eugenie gave birth to Andrew Windsor's fifth grandchild in Lisbon on August 3.

Security has subsequently become another source of conflict, although Harry has publicly expressed his desire for reconciliation.

Relations between Harry and Charles have recently improved, but Harry and William are still reported to have little communication.

Meanwhile, Andrew recently became a grandfather for the fifth time after his daughter Princess Eugenie, 36, gave birth to her third child, Adelaide Elizabeth Annina Brooksbank, in Lisbon on August 3.

Andrew has been released "under investigation" after being arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office, after allegedly sharing sensitive information with his predator friend Epstein during the former prince's role as a trade envoy for Britain.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.