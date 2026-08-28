EXCLUSIVE: King Charles Accused of Bringing Prince Harry Back to Deflect From Andrew Scandal

Andrew has been living at Marsh Farm on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk since leaving Royal Lodge in Windsor after Charles removed his royal titles last year.

The former Duke of York was arrested on his 66th birthday in February and remains under investigation.

Another source said: "From a purely reputational perspective, the Sussexes' return gives the Palace another enormous story for people to discuss. There are questions about Harry's relationship with his father, his feud with William, where the family will live and whether genuine reconciliation is possible. All of that inevitably pushes Andrew further down the news agenda."

Andrew was relieved by the change in attention, according to insiders, and is said to have continued traveling abroad, including visits to the Cannes and Nice areas of southern France.

He also reportedly rejected an invitation to Balmoral this summer amid claims he increasingly regards himself as an outsider within his own family.