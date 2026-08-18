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Home > Royals News > Prince Andrew

Ex-Prince Andrew Rejects King Charles' Balmoral Invitation as He Fears He'll Be Treated Like an 'Outcast' Among Royals, Source Claims

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Source: MEGA

Ex-Prince Andrew has reportedly rejected King Charles' invitation to join the royal family at Balmoral.

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Aug. 18 2026, Published 8:20 a.m. ET

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Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has reportedly rejected King Charles’ invitation to join the royal family for their traditional summer gathering at Balmoral, fearing he would be treated like an "outcast" by his relatives, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Mountbatten-Windsor has remained largely estranged from the royal family following years of scandal.

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Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Feels 'Abandoned'

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image of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor reportedly fears he would be treated as an 'outcast.'
Source: MEGA

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor reportedly fears he would be treated as an 'outcast.'

Mountbatten-Windsor reportedly feels he has been pushed to the sidelines of the Royal Family.

A friend said, per The Sun: "Andrew feels he's been abandoned."

The source added that Mountbatten-Windsor "feels like he is no longer part of the family."

"He was invited but has got no great desire to be at Balmoral as he has nothing to gain and would be treated as an outcast," the friend claimed.

The insider continued: "What's the point, he feels, of going all the way there for a much-needed holiday and being treated as an elephant in the room?"

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King Charles Reportedly Hasn't Seen His Brother This Year

image of King Charles has reportedly not seen his younger brother this year, despite staying just a mile away from him.
Source: MEGA

King Charles has reportedly not seen his younger brother this year, despite staying just a mile away from him.

The reported Balmoral refusal comes amid claims that Mountbatten-Windsor and King Charles have barely crossed paths this year despite living only a mile apart.

Andrew's position within the monarchy has dramatically changed following years of controversy surrounding his relationship with convicted s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein and his decision to step back from public royal duties.

He was subsequently stripped of his royal titles in October 2025 and removed from the center of official royal life.

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Funeral Plans Add Another Twist

image of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's reported Balmoral snub comes amid claims he could still receive a royal ceremonial funeral.
Source: MEGA

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's reported Balmoral snub comes amid claims he could still receive a royal ceremonial funeral.

Despite everything, Mountbatten-Windsor could still reportedly be in line for a royal ceremonial funeral.

Confidential government planning documents are said to include the 66-year-old on a list of senior royals who could be eligible for a high-profile funeral, according to sources.

The plans are reportedly part of long-established government protocols that prepare for the deaths of senior members of the Royal Family well in advance.

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image of The former prince could reportedly receive a funeral similar to Princess Margaret's 2002 service.
Source: MEGA

The former prince could reportedly receive a funeral similar to Princess Margaret's 2002 service.

Despite Mountbatten-Windsor's reduced role within the monarchy, royal experts have reportedly drawn comparisons between a potential ceremony for him and the funeral held for Princess Margaret in 2002.

Margaret, the late Queen Elizabeth's younger sister, was no longer a central working member of the Royal Family when she died, but her funeral still brought together members of the monarchy.

A similar approach could potentially be considered for Mountbatten-Windsor, with St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle among the possible locations discussed by royal experts.

Mountbatten-Windsor could also potentially be laid to rest at the Royal Burial Ground at Frogmore, where several members of the Royal Family are buried.

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