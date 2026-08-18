Ex-Prince Andrew Rejects King Charles' Balmoral Invitation as He Fears He'll Be Treated Like an 'Outcast' Among Royals, Source Claims

Mountbatten-Windsor reportedly feels he has been pushed to the sidelines of the Royal Family.

A friend said, per The Sun: "Andrew feels he's been abandoned."

The source added that Mountbatten-Windsor "feels like he is no longer part of the family."

"He was invited but has got no great desire to be at Balmoral as he has nothing to gain and would be treated as an outcast," the friend claimed.

The insider continued: "What's the point, he feels, of going all the way there for a much-needed holiday and being treated as an elephant in the room?"