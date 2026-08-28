EXCLUSIVE: Trump Dealt Major Election Blow as Judge Blocks Postal Service Mail-Ballot Rules Ahead of Midterms

President Trump has been dealt a major election blow after a federal judge temporarily blocked key parts of his administration's new Postal Service rules for mail-in ballots ahead of the midterm elections, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani granted an emergency 14-day stay Thursday, August 27, preventing the United States Postal Service from implementing or enforcing several provisions of its newly finalized Ballot Mail for Federal Elections rule for elections taking place through November 3.

The ruling comes after Trump issued an executive order in March aimed at tightening citizenship verification and election procedures.