EXCLUSIVE: Trump Dealt Major Election Blow as Judge Blocks Postal Service Mail-Ballot Rules Ahead of Midterms
Aug. 28 2026, Published 7:45 p.m. ET
President Trump has been dealt a major election blow after a federal judge temporarily blocked key parts of his administration's new Postal Service rules for mail-in ballots ahead of the midterm elections, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to court documents obtained by Radar, U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani granted an emergency 14-day stay Thursday, August 27, preventing the United States Postal Service from implementing or enforcing several provisions of its newly finalized Ballot Mail for Federal Elections rule for elections taking place through November 3.
The ruling comes after Trump issued an executive order in March aimed at tightening citizenship verification and election procedures.
New Mail Ballot Rules
The administration's efforts sparked a legal battle involving the League of Women Voters and a coalition of states challenging the federal government's authority to impose the changes.
Under the USPS final rule, state and local election officials would have been required to meet new ballot-envelope design standards, submit the designs to the Postal Service for approval, and upload voter information into a USPS-operated electronic portal.
Critically, the rule provided that USPS would not mail ballots when officials failed to obtain required envelope approval, upload voter information, or include required barcodes. Talwani found the states and organizations challenging the rule were likely to succeed on several of their claims.
Judge Questions USPS Authority
The judge said the USPS likely lacked the authority to issue the rule and found challengers were likely to succeed in arguing its requirements were unconstitutional.
Talwani wrote: "The Constitution charges the States with election administration."
The court also determined states could face "irreparable harm" attempting to comply with the requirements with the November midterms little more than two months away.
According to the order, most of the states involved have already ordered their mail ballots, while some are legally required to begin sending them to eligible voters as early as next week.
'Fraudulent' Voting 'Lacking Evidence'
Talwani said officials would have insufficient time to redesign ballots, obtain USPS approval, order new materials, update election systems, train workers, and upload voter information before the election.
She warned the threat to voters was "grave," particularly for people who rely on mail voting because of age, disability, or where they live.
In another passage, Talwani took aim at the justification behind the rule.
She wrote: "The record continues to lack any evidence regarding fraudulent absentee or mail-in voting."
Supreme Court Twist
The judge said the USPS's interest in addressing an "unsubstantiated problem through likely unconstitutional means" was outweighed by the "overwhelming risk of pervasive disenfranchisement" of Americans who need mail ballots to vote. The ruling comes just days after the Supreme Court handed Trump a victory in an earlier stage of the dispute.
But the Supreme Court also cautioned its decision did not mean any eventual government action implementing Trump's executive order would "necessarily be lawful."
With USPS having since finalized its rule, Judge Talwani found the challenges are now ripe for review.
The 14-day order blocks key requirements while the legal war continues. The plaintiffs' requests for preliminary injunctions remain under consideration.