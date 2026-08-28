Prince William Refused King Charles' Plea to Join Prince Harry's Peace Summit — Despite Being Just 20 Minutes Away
Aug. 28 2026, Published 7:40 p.m. ET
King Charles III was reportedly hoping to turn his July reunion with Prince Harry into a peace summit with the duke's estranged brother, Prince William, but the future monarch took a hard pass on the request, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Charles, 77, and Harry, 41, are said to have had a private sit-down without Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, and their two children, who later joined the king and Queen Camilla for the hour-long visit at His Majesty's longtime country home, Highgrove House, on July 10.
Prince William 'Said No' to Reunion With Prince Harry and King Charles
"I was told the recent meeting at Highgrove, Charles desperately wanted William to come to that, and William said no. William said no. He did not go," royal insider Rob Shuter claimed during an appearance on Maureen Callahan's The Nerve podcast.
He continued, "The king, I'm told, from people close to William, said, 'Come. It will be a wonderful image. The three of us together all making peace,'" referring to the two warring brothers.
"And William said, 'No, it will be a lie.' And he did not go," Shuter claimed about how the Prince of Wales was unwilling to be in his brother's presence after all the pain Harry and Markle caused him and his wife, Kate Middleton, in post-Megxit interviews, their incendiary 2022 Netflix docuseries, and his 2023 memoir, Spare.
Prince William Held His Ground Against Father's Request
At the time Charles and Harry finally sat down for the first time since September 2025, William had been close enough to join them.
"In fact, he was only about 20 minutes away. I looked at their schedules. He could have jumped in a car and been there in 20 minutes. They were both very close geographically that day," Shuter claimed. "And William said, 'No.'"
Prince William Is 'Trying to Protect the Monarchy' Due to 'Weak' King Charles
"William now is not just thinking about himself and personal feelings. And this isn't about vengeance or holding a grudge. He's thinking about the monarchy," the It Started With a Whisper author noted about one reason for turning down the reunion.
"And he knows that his dad was too weak to make any real changes," he claimed, referring to how Charles seems poised to welcome Harry back into the royal fold should the chance allow, despite his constant attacks on the monarchy since moving to California with Markle in 2020.
The king has also failed to act on numerous calls for the couple's Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles to be stripped following Megxit.
However, now that the duke and his wife are starting over in the U.K., the future king wants to make sure Harry doesn't pose a threat to the eventual reign of King William V.
"William knows that his son, his (future) grandson, will be out of business if William doesn't set this ship straight now," Shuter claimed about Prince George when he ascends to the throne and the children he will have one day to carry on the line of succession.
Prince William Has 'Two Problems' in Prince Harry and Prince Andrew
Shuter noted how William was a driving force behind the push to finally boot Charles' scandal-plagued brother, former Prince Andrew, from the royal fold for good. Meanwhile, Harry and Markle are still holding onto their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles.
"He has two problems. He has his uncle Andrew, and he has his brother. And he's not going to back down on either," Shuter shared about the future monarch's resolve. "And I think the world, Britain, will thank William for these really, really tough decisions."