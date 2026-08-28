Prince William Refused King Charles' Plea to Join Prince Harry's Peace Summit — Despite Being Just 20 Minutes Away

"William now is not just thinking about himself and personal feelings. And this isn't about vengeance or holding a grudge. He's thinking about the monarchy," the It Started With a Whisper author noted about one reason for turning down the reunion.

"And he knows that his dad was too weak to make any real changes," he claimed, referring to how Charles seems poised to welcome Harry back into the royal fold should the chance allow, despite his constant attacks on the monarchy since moving to California with Markle in 2020.

The king has also failed to act on numerous calls for the couple's Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles to be stripped following Megxit.

However, now that the duke and his wife are starting over in the U.K., the future king wants to make sure Harry doesn't pose a threat to the eventual reign of King William V.

"William knows that his son, his (future) grandson, will be out of business if William doesn't set this ship straight now," Shuter claimed about Prince George when he ascends to the throne and the children he will have one day to carry on the line of succession.