'The View' Season 30 Cast Revealed Amid Rumors Ex-Trump Aide Karoline Leavitt Would Be Joining Panel After White House Gig
Aug. 28 2026, Published 7:30 p.m. ET
ABC has confirmed the cast for Season 30 of The View, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Thursday, August 27, The View released a teaser video to their official Instagram, confirming that last season's co-hosts – Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Joy Behar, Ana Navarro, Sunny Hostin and Alyssa Farah Griffin – would all be coming back.
'Your Favorite Women of Daytime Are Back'
"Your favorite women of daytime are back for season 30!" another promo post read. "The celebration kicks off Tuesday, Sept. 8 on ABC."
This comes after rumors that former White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt would be joining the politically charged morning show as a co-host.
Karoline Leavitt Rumors Debunked
Daily Mail reported that Leavitt was "in secret talks" to star on the show, but CNN's Brian Stelter shot that down, clarifying that she had only been invited as a guest.
"She would not be a guest host on the talk show or join in a more official capacity," Stelter wrote. "All six co-hosts of The View are returning for the new season that begins in September. And while the show occasionally features guest hosts, that’s not what the outreach to Leavitt was about, the ABC source said."
Karoline Leavitt Announces Departure From White House
The rumors likely arose in part because Leavitt completed the final day of her high-profile role at the White House on Thursday, roughly two weeks after announcing that she would be quitting to spend more time with her family.
"It has been the adventure of a lifetime, and I am so grateful to him for believing in me and allowing me to serve in this role over the last 20 months, and now being very understanding as a boss and a friend, that it's time for me to take a step back so I can spend more time with my two beautiful children," she said during a recent appearance on Fox and Friends.
"Of course, I have a two-year-old and a four-month-old," she continued, referring to son Niko and daughter Viviana, whom she shares with her husband, Nicholas Riccio. "They're just at a critical time in their life where they need their mom home a little bit more, so I look forward to spending more time with them, but continuing to serve the president as a top advisor on the outside."
Rosie O'Donnell Seemingly Jumps the Gun on 'The View' Announcement
But rumors for potential guest hosts and other guests continue to abound as the show approaches the premiere of its 30th season.
As Radar previously reported, former co-host Rosie O'Donnell appeared to confirm that she would be coming back to The View for the Season 30 anniversary.
"They're bringing back all the hosts, I think, for the 30th season," she said on an August 3 appearance on the Tangle With Kyle Ridley podcast. "I'm pretty proud of that show, what it's become and how it really speaks to the people and to politics, and that was not the case when I first joined."
However, according to an insider, "nothing has officially been confirmed."
"There have been conversations, but those conversations were supposed to remain confidential," the insider told Rob Shuter, who reported the news in his Naughty But Nice Substack. "Rosie's announcing it has complicated things."