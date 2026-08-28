'The View' Season 30 Cast Revealed Amid Rumors Ex-Trump Aide Karoline Leavitt Would Be Joining Panel After White House Gig

The rumors likely arose in part because Leavitt completed the final day of her high-profile role at the White House on Thursday, roughly two weeks after announcing that she would be quitting to spend more time with her family.

"It has been the adventure of a lifetime, and I am so grateful to him for believing in me and allowing me to serve in this role over the last 20 months, and now being very understanding as a boss and a friend, that it's time for me to take a step back so I can spend more time with my two beautiful children," she said during a recent appearance on Fox and Friends.

"Of course, I have a two-year-old and a four-month-old," she continued, referring to son Niko and daughter Viviana, whom she shares with her husband, Nicholas Riccio. "They're just at a critical time in their life where they need their mom home a little bit more, so I look forward to spending more time with them, but continuing to serve the president as a top advisor on the outside."