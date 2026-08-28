EXCLUSIVE: Trump Loses Bid in Stormy Daniels' Case — Judge Says 'No Way' Hush-Money Cover-Up Was an Official Act

President Trump has suffered a major legal setback in his long-running battle over his 34 felony convictions – with a federal judge rejecting the president's latest attempt to move his Stormy Daniels hush-money case out of New York state court, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein denied Trump's bid to file a second notice of removal on Friday, August 28, ruling the president had failed to show the "good cause" required to revive his effort to transfer the criminal case into federal court.

Trump was convicted in May 2024 on all 34 counts of falsifying business records following a blockbuster Manhattan trial centered on a $130,000 payment made by his former fixer Michael Cohen to adult film star Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford.