EXCLUSIVE: Trump's Years of Shame — Radar Reveals Prez's Litany of Alleged Crimes and Convictions As He Marks 80th Birthday
June 14 2026, Published 8:45 p.m. ET
Donald Trump is preparing to celebrate his 80th birthday on June 14 while carrying a distinction no other sitting US president has held before him – that of a convicted felon whose legal controversies have spanned decades and continue to cast a shadow over his return to the White House.
As RadarOnline.com has reported, Trump was found guilty on 34 felony counts in New York in May 2024 and remains the only former or sitting US president convicted of criminal offenses.
Trump's Legal Troubles Persist
While two major federal prosecutions brought against him have since been dismissed and a separate Georgia election case remains stalled indefinitely, the president continues to face scrutiny over a long list of legal battles that have followed him from his years as a businessman and reality television star to his second term in office.
Alongside the criminal proceedings, Trump has also been found liable in civil court for sexually abusing and defaming writer E. Jean Carroll, 82, resulting in damages totaling $88.3million.
The most significant criminal case against Trump concluded in New York, where a unanimous jury convicted him on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.
Prosecutors argued company records were manipulated to conceal reimbursements linked to a $130,000 payment made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels, 47, before the 2016 presidential election.
Following Trump's re-election, Judge Juan Merchan declined to overturn the verdict and instead imposed an unconditional discharge sentence, meaning Trump received neither prison time nor probation.
Conviction Still Shadows President
Two separate federal criminal cases that once threatened Trump's political future have now been abandoned.
One involved allegations he sought to overturn the results of the 2020 election, while another centered on claims that he improperly retained sensitive government documents after leaving office.
Both investigations were led by Special Counsel Jack Smith, before being dropped following Trump's 2024 election victory.
Meanwhile, a racketeering case in Georgia remains unresolved.
Prosecutors accused Trump and several allies of attempting to reverse his 2020 election defeat in the state.
However, the proceedings have become bogged down in appeals and legal disputes, leaving the case effectively frozen while Trump remains in office.
Carroll Verdict Cost Millions
Separate from the criminal prosecutions, Trump suffered a series of damaging defeats in civil court.
Carroll alleged Trump sexually assaulted her in a Manhattan department store during the mid-1990s.
In 2023, a federal jury found Trump liable for sexual abuse and defamation and awarded Carroll $5million.
A second jury later awarded an additional $83.3million after finding that further statements made by Trump damaged her reputation.
Trump has consistently denied Carroll's allegations and has sought to overturn both verdicts through the courts.
The judgments have nevertheless survived appellate review and remain among the most expensive legal setbacks of his career.
'Access Hollywood' Tape Returns
Another controversy that continues to define Trump's public image stems from the infamous 2005 Access Hollywood recording, which surfaced during the 2016 presidential campaign.
Captured while speaking with television host Billy Bush, Trump made vulgar remarks about women that triggered outrage across the political spectrum.
The recording later resurfaced during Carroll's civil case, where jurors heard excerpts as evidence.
Trump described how his celebrity status allowed him to make unwanted sexual advances, stating: "I'm automatically attracted to beautiful (women) – I just start kissing them. It's like a magnet. Just kiss. I don't even wait. And when you're a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab 'em by the p----. You can do anything."
During a 2022 deposition, Trump defended his earlier comments about how women could be "grabbed by the p----" and stated under oath: "If you look over the last million years, I guess that's been largely true. Not always, but largely true. Unfortunately, or fortunately."