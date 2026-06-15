EXCLUSIVE: Trump's Years of Shame — Radar Reveals Prez's Litany of Alleged Crimes and Convictions As He Marks 80th Birthday

While two major federal prosecutions brought against him have since been dismissed and a separate Georgia election case remains stalled indefinitely, the president continues to face scrutiny over a long list of legal battles that have followed him from his years as a businessman and reality television star to his second term in office.

Alongside the criminal proceedings, Trump has also been found liable in civil court for sexually abusing and defaming writer E. Jean Carroll, 82, resulting in damages totaling $88.3million.

The most significant criminal case against Trump concluded in New York, where a unanimous jury convicted him on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

Prosecutors argued company records were manipulated to conceal reimbursements linked to a $130,000 payment made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels, 47, before the 2016 presidential election.

Following Trump's re-election, Judge Juan Merchan declined to overturn the verdict and instead imposed an unconditional discharge sentence, meaning Trump received neither prison time nor probation.