EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Makes Astonishing Royal Family Reunion Bid Ahead of Summer Visit to UK With Prince Harry
June 14 2026, Published 8:30 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle is preparing an unexpected attempt to rebuild bridges with the Royal Family ahead of a potential return to Britain this summer with Prince Harry, with sources telling RadarOnline.com the Duchess of Sussex has identified Queen Camilla as the key figure who could help thaw years of royal tensions.
Markle, 44, has not returned to the UK since attending Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in September 2022 alongside her husband Harry, 41.
Bid To Repair Royal Ties
Since stepping back from royal duties in 2020, the couple have built a new life in Montecito, California, with their children Archie, seven, and Lilibet, four. But amid growing scrutiny of their commercial ventures and continued speculation over their fractured relationship with the monarchy, insiders say Markle has begun exploring ways to repair royal ties.
Central to that effort, sources claimed, is a plan to seek a private reconciliation with Queen Camilla, 78, during Harry's anticipated summer visit.
A source close to the Sussexes told us: "Meghan has come to the conclusion that staying locked in the same cycle of resentment and silence isn't benefiting anyone.
"She realizes there are still members of the Royal Family who question her intentions and may never fully trust her again, but her feeling is that waiting for the other side to make the first move could mean nothing ever changes. She's increasingly convinced that if there's going to be any chance of repairing relationships, somebody has to be prepared to take a risk and open the door."
Clean Slate With Camilla
The source added: "Approaching Camilla wasn't the obvious choice, and Meghan is fully aware of that. But she believes that because there has been so much distance between them, there may actually be an opportunity to start with a clean slate. Her thinking is that a respectful, direct approach could go a long way toward breaking down some of the assumptions and negative perceptions that have built up over the years."
According to insiders, Markle is convinced she has found common ground with the Queen through their longstanding support for causes affecting women and victims of abuse.
One source said: "Meghan has spent a lot of time looking at the causes Camilla has championed in recent years and one issue that genuinely stood out to her was the Queen's commitment to raising awareness around domestic abuse and supporting survivors.
"It's something Meghan feels a personal connection to because advocacy for women and girls has been a major part of her own public work for many years.
"She believes it's one of the few areas where there is real common ground and a shared sense of purpose that could form the basis of a meaningful conversation."
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The insider added: "Meghan is very conscious that any attempt to rebuild trust would be doomed from the outset if it appeared calculated or performative. She has no interest in creating a publicity moment or orchestrating some grand public display of unity.
"Her feeling is that if there is ever going to be progress, it has to start with honest dialogue about issues they both genuinely care about and then evolve naturally from there."
Despite Markle's hopes, another royal source warned: "Meghan has become increasingly pragmatic about the situation with Catherine. She doesn't believe there is a realistic path to repairing that relationship in the immediate future and has stopped focusing her efforts there.
"Her feeling is that too much has happened over too many years for any quick breakthrough to be possible, so she would rather concentrate on relationships where there is at least some possibility of meaningful progress."
The source added: "In Meghan's view, Camilla occupies a very important position within the family structure and holds considerable influence behind the scenes. She recognizes that anyone serious about easing tensions with the monarchy cannot ignore that fact.
"Whether people like it or not, Camilla is one of the key figures whose opinion carries weight, and Meghan believes acknowledging that reality is simply being realistic."