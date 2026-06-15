EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Makes Astonishing Royal Family Reunion Bid Ahead of Summer Visit to UK With Prince Harry

Since stepping back from royal duties in 2020, the couple have built a new life in Montecito, California, with their children Archie, seven, and Lilibet, four. But amid growing scrutiny of their commercial ventures and continued speculation over their fractured relationship with the monarchy, insiders say Markle has begun exploring ways to repair royal ties.

Central to that effort, sources claimed, is a plan to seek a private reconciliation with Queen Camilla, 78, during Harry's anticipated summer visit.

A source close to the Sussexes told us: "Meghan has come to the conclusion that staying locked in the same cycle of resentment and silence isn't benefiting anyone.

"She realizes there are still members of the Royal Family who question her intentions and may never fully trust her again, but her feeling is that waiting for the other side to make the first move could mean nothing ever changes. She's increasingly convinced that if there's going to be any chance of repairing relationships, somebody has to be prepared to take a risk and open the door."