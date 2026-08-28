Trump's Estranged Niece Mary Claims His 'Bizarre' Relationship with Young Aide Natalie Harp Is Proof of Prez's 'Decline'
Aug. 28 2026, Updated 7:00 p.m. ET
Donald Trump's estranged niece has weighed in on her uncle's "unhealthy bond" with his 35-year-old blonde aide, Natalie Harp, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Mary Trump said their alleged bizarre relationship is actually symptomatic of the 80-year-old's overall cognitive failings.
'It Makes Him Look Like Such a Pathetic, Frail, Needy Old Man
Mary, the daughter of the president’s late brother Fred and one of the president's most vocal critics, claimed to former CNN star Jim Acosta that Harp's constant presence is "a piece of Donald's general decline."
The 61-year-old then shared what she really thinks of the setup.
"It makes him look like such a pathetic, frail, needy old man that he has to have a woman young enough to be his granddaughter constantly with him, protecting him, making sure that he sees positive press clippings about him, positive articles, most of which are probably fictional," Mary railed. "It's a very bad look for him."
But Mary did not place the blame for the partnership squarely on the president.
"It’s extreme. It’s over the top. And again, it looks terrible," Mary continued. "Clearly, [Harp's] somebody who needs help."
Natalie Harp 'Fits the Bill' of What Trump is Looking For
According to the ostracized Trump heir, the president relies on Harp to fill a special role in his life that few others can.
"Because he's in so much trouble, and he is really lashing out and is really desperate to change the narrative and his ego is being threatened at every turn, he needs somebody constantly filling his head with compliments and positive messages," Mary speculated. "And she fits the bill, I have to say that."
However, she went on to ponder, much like others have, just how much influence Harp has on her uncle.
"What I do care about, besides, again, the fact that it's just another example of how far gone he is, is that she presents a very real national security threat to the United States of America – all because the president is a flailing, failing old man whose ego is fragile. That’s the most alarming thing about it to me," she claimd.
Mary Trump Draws Comparisons to Prez's Father's Alzheimer Battle
The Don's niece has not been shy about calling out what she has repeatedly called his "cognitive decline." But his closeness with Harp should bring special worry.
"We're at a perfect storm of horrors for Donald," Mary claimed on her own podcast. "He's losing control over his body. As this gets worse, there are more and more similarities between him and his father who had very serious Alzheimer’s."
Fred Trump died in 1999 from pneumonia amid his struggles with Alzheimer's disease. He was 93 years old.
Pointing out the alleged "similarities" between Donald and his dad's health, Mary explained, "My grandfather’s Alzheimer's began worsening at just about the same age as Donald is now."
"But my grandfather was much healthier physically, and as a sociopath, he didn’t have any emotional or psychological world that could impinge upon him," she added.
Trump's White House Fires Back
Mary's scathing attacks on Donald have not been well received by the president's other staffers, with White House Communications Director Steven Cheung branding her a "stone-cold loser who doesn’t have a clue about anything."
Cheung added: "Her entire worth as a human being is predicated on spewing lies about President Trump in a sad attempt to stay relevant."