Trump's Estranged Niece Mary Claims His 'Bizarre' Relationship with Young Aide Natalie Harp Is Proof of Prez's 'Decline'

Mary, the daughter of the president’s late brother Fred and one of the president's most vocal critics, claimed to former CNN star Jim Acosta that Harp's constant presence is "a piece of Donald's general decline."

The 61-year-old then shared what she really thinks of the setup.

"It makes him look like such a pathetic, frail, needy old man that he has to have a woman young enough to be his granddaughter constantly with him, protecting him, making sure that he sees positive press clippings about him, positive articles, most of which are probably fictional," Mary railed. "It's a very bad look for him."

But Mary did not place the blame for the partnership squarely on the president.

"It’s extreme. It’s over the top. And again, it looks terrible," Mary continued. "Clearly, [Harp's] somebody who needs help."