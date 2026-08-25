Trump Aide Natalie Harp Scrubbed From White House Social Media Amid Concerns Over Her 'Unhealthy' Bond With President
Aug. 25 2026, Published 2:27 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump's young blonde aide, Natalie Harp, has seemingly been removed from a video shared by the White House, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The video posted on Instagram was cropped closely on Donald, 80, and Melania, 56, at the Freedom 250 Grand Prix as the president waved a green flag, signaling the beginning of a race.
Natalie Harp Cut From Fresh White House Video
The close cropping seemingly shut Harp, 35, out of the video, despite being photographed and recorded nearby his side throughout the event.
The footage, originally shown on Fox Sports, depicted Harp for at least three seconds, but she was no longer visible in the snippet of the clip used for the White House social media pages.
Harp Swoops Into Melania's Place
At the same event, Harp loomed nearby Donald and Melania. In one video, she was spotted quickly approaching Donald when Melania made a temporary exit.
Harp moved in to take a cellphone from Donald's hand. He appeared to give her a brief instruction before she stepped away before Melania could return.
The clip drew backlash from the public who sensed a sort of tension between the women.
"Wow! This video is so much more interesting when you realize that the woman who comes in right before Melania is getting up to leave is Natalie Harp," one person wrote on X.
"I think she kept getting in Melania's face to p--- her off!" another person wrote.
Melania 'Doesn't Like' Comments About Harp
While Melania has never publicly commented on Harp, reports circulated that she didn't love the media attention on the young blonde and prefers to dodge questions about her husband's alleged closeness with her.
An insider told Semafor, "The First Lady doesn’t like these types of things."
Melania isn't the only one frustrated with the attention, either. The source claimed Donald gets "furious" about speculation on his personal life.
Jon Ossoff Comments on Trump and Harp's Working Relationship
Harp's apparent closeness to the president throughout their working relationship became obvious to members of Congress.
Senator Jon Ossoff joked Donald "doesn't want to do the job" as president because his focus is on "his ballroom" and traveling "with Natalie on their apparently defenseless flying palace gifted by the emir of Qatar."
In response, he was bashed by top Trump aides, including White House spokesperson Davis Ingleman, who called him "a cringeworthy, feminine theatre kid cosplaying as Barack Obama."
He added, "Natalie Harp is one of the most loyal and hardest working aides on President Trump’s team… Nobody gives a s--- what this lightweight loser say."
White House director of communications Steve Cheung called Ossoff "the biggest c--kold loser in politics."
"Instead of denigrating hard-working people serving their country, Jon should look deep into his soul and ask himself why he’s a miserable person who hates this country. It’s because he’s a radical, extremist Dumocrat," he said.