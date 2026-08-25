Trump Aide Natalie Harp Scrubbed From White House Social Media Amid Concerns Over Her 'Unhealthy' Bond With President

The video posted on Instagram was cropped closely on Donald, 80, and Melania , 56, at the Freedom 250 Grand Prix as the president waved a green flag, signaling the beginning of a race.

President Donald Trump 's young blonde aide, Natalie Harp, has seemingly been removed from a video shared by the White House , RadarOnline.com has learned.

The footage, originally shown on Fox Sports, depicted Harp for at least three seconds, but she was no longer visible in the snippet of the clip used for the White House social media pages.

The close cropping seemingly shut Harp, 35, out of the video, despite being photographed and recorded nearby his side throughout the event.

When Melania stepped away, Harp was quick to get in a brief chat with the president.

At the same event, Harp loomed nearby Donald and Melania. In one video, she was spotted quickly approaching Donald when Melania made a temporary exit.

Harp moved in to take a cellphone from Donald's hand. He appeared to give her a brief instruction before she stepped away before Melania could return.

The clip drew backlash from the public who sensed a sort of tension between the women.

"Wow! This video is so much more interesting when you realize that the woman who comes in right before Melania is getting up to leave is Natalie Harp," one person wrote on X.

"I think she kept getting in Melania's face to p--- her off!" another person wrote.