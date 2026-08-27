Trump's Loyal Aide Natalie Harp, 35, Was Given 'Special Privilege' Other White House Staffers Were Denied, Biographer Claims

Trump biographer Michael Wolff told the Inside Trump's Head podcast that the president granted Harp prime access to the exclusive buffet at his golf club in Palm Beach, Florida.

"The staffers... like, I mean, they get teary-eyed, their eyes roll back, because they're actually not allowed to go to the buffet," Wolff told co-host Joanna Coles, revealing that Harp, however, was "always allowed into the buffet."

And the perk became a family affair as well, according to Wolff: "Not just Natalie, but Natalie with her mother."