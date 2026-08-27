Trump's Loyal Aide Natalie Harp, 35, Was Given 'Special Privilege' Other White House Staffers Were Denied, Biographer Claims
Aug. 27 2026, Published 4:25 p.m. ET
Donald Trump's young personal aide reportedly enjoyed "special privileges" other presidential underlings were denied, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Natalie Harp, 35, joined the Trump train in 2022, and quickly worked her way into the 80-year-old's inner circle. That apparently includes opening doors her co-workers could only dream of.
Donald Trump Gave Natalie Harp Special Access
Trump biographer Michael Wolff told the Inside Trump's Head podcast that the president granted Harp prime access to the exclusive buffet at his golf club in Palm Beach, Florida.
"The staffers... like, I mean, they get teary-eyed, their eyes roll back, because they're actually not allowed to go to the buffet," Wolff told co-host Joanna Coles, revealing that Harp, however, was "always allowed into the buffet."
And the perk became a family affair as well, according to Wolff: "Not just Natalie, but Natalie with her mother."
Natalie Harp's Colleagues Question Her Access
But while Harp was enjoying her lunch privileges, her colleagues were allegedly left frustrated.
"Among the staff, there was like, 'Is she allowed to do that? Should she be doing that?'" Wolff shared. "And then the people at the golf club serving this: 'Should we? She says that the president says she can be here, but can she be here?'"
Harp's special access apparently spreads beyond buffet lines.
As Radar reported, the woman nicknamed "The Human Printer" was one of the select few of Trump's closest advisors to be secretly shuttled onto a new jet at the end of a NATO summit in Turkey, amid unreported threats of a possible attack on Air Force One.
While White House staffers and reporters were left on the old Air Force One, Trump was smuggled onto a smaller jet in a catering cart.
Those left behind reportedly had no idea they were being used as a decoy. Only members of Trump's inner circle were notified to get on the secret getaway plane with him. Sources claimed White House deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino and director of Oval Office operations Walt Nauta were on board – along with Harp.
Donald Trump Has Used 'Decoy Planes' in the Past
After the failed 2024 assassination attempt on then-candidate Trump in Butler, Penn., the 80-year-old changed his campaign travel plans.
"Trump Force One had become the decoy plane, his staff and guests available to be shot out of the sky with Trump himself on a secret flight," Wolff claimed on the podcast. "And this happened several times, either as a function of the Secret Service getting reports of whatever significance, or also Trump kind of starting to like this.
"And so it was very clear there would be a proxy plane with press on it with some staff on it, and then Trump would be on another plane."
Natalie Harp Had a 'Meltdown' Over Not Getting a Seat On Trump's Plane
Among the select few who knew about the secret plane switch plan was Harp. But Wolff claimed she was invited into the secret society only after she nearly drew unwanted attention to it.
"In at least one instance, there was a meltdown," Wolff explained. "(Harp) was put on the proxy plane and just went crazy, and got everyone involved with this, and in fact then was moved on to the Trump plane because then Trump found out."
"She made such a ruckus that Trump found out, or somebody had to tell Trump, well, since we can't go anywhere," he continued. "And then she was moved over from the proxy plane to Trump's."