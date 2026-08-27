Joe Exotic Rips Trump's Inner Circle Over 'Bad' Midterm Advice as 'Tiger King' Star Begs Prez for Freedom: 'He Should Pardon Someone Broke' 

In a statement provided to Radar, Maldonado-Passage claimed Trump's team is failing to recognize the optics surrounding his recent clemency decisions.

"The people around President Trump do not give him very good marketing advice this close to the midterms," he said.

The outspoken former zoo owner then claimed negative headlines surrounding Trump's pardons could be countered by granting clemency to someone without money or political connections – namely himself.

Maldonado-Passage said: "He should then pardon someone broke as s--- that was exploited by the system and has done 8 years in prison."