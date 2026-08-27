Brother-In-Law Says Perez Hilton is 'Lucid' but Recovering From Multiple Broken Bones and Undisclosed Injuries Sustained During His Distressing August Livestream

Tom, who is married to Hilton's sister, Barbara, shared more details of the incident during an appearance on The Perez Hilton Podcast with Chris Booker.

According to Tom, Hilton fell several times during the night of his livestream, which resulted in several broken bones. Doctors are said to have discovered other "unrelated" issues requiring treatment, which stemmed from the blogger's fight with sepsis in March.

In addition, Tom claimed medical staff are unaware of what may have led to Hilton's "mental break."

On Hilton's state of mind, Tom claimed he is "lucid" and does not know how much of the night Hilton, real name Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr., remembers.