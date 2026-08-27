Brother-In-Law Says Perez Hilton is 'Lucid' but Recovering From Multiple Broken Bones and Undisclosed Injuries Sustained During His Distressing August Livestream
Aug. 27 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
Perez Hilton is believed to be "lucid" and recovering from several injuries, according to his brother-in-law Tom, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Earlier this month, the celebrity blogger left his fans concerned and distressed after he appeared to cut himself with a knife during a livestream on TikTok; however, the aftermath appears to be even more gruesome than originally believed.
Perez Hilton Is 'Lucid' After TikTok Incident
Tom, who is married to Hilton's sister, Barbara, shared more details of the incident during an appearance on The Perez Hilton Podcast with Chris Booker.
According to Tom, Hilton fell several times during the night of his livestream, which resulted in several broken bones. Doctors are said to have discovered other "unrelated" issues requiring treatment, which stemmed from the blogger's fight with sepsis in March.
In addition, Tom claimed medical staff are unaware of what may have led to Hilton's "mental break."
On Hilton's state of mind, Tom claimed he is "lucid" and does not know how much of the night Hilton, real name Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr., remembers.
Perez Hilton Focused on His 'Mental Recovery'
Following the incident, Hilton has yet to see his three children: 13-year-old Mario, 11-year-old Mia, and 8-year-old Mayte. Hilton's mother, Teresita, has since filed for temporary legal custody of the kids.
"I think it's all things that need to be done with the advice of psychiatric help," Tom told Booker on the podcast. "I think it's a lot. It's a lot for the kids. It's a lot for him."
Tom explained: "Obviously, since the incident, now that he's lucid, we've explained to him that type of thinking is absolutely not true. These kids adore him, and he's been a present father."
According to Tom, Hilton may enter a facility focused on his "mental recovery," and added, "However long that takes... is however long that takes. I don't think you're going to see him pop up in a few days."
Perez HIlton's Horrifying Livestream
On August 4, 911 calls were made after the 48-year-old appeared naked and covered in blood on the livestream. Hilton, who was holding a knife, appeared upset and made concerning remarks.
Authorities on scene chose to de-escalate the situation with "crisis intervention techniques" to avoid a potential "suicide-by-cop encounter."
"In many incidents involving a person experiencing a mental health crisis or actively harming themselves, deputies prioritize de-escalation by creating time, distance, and opportunities for communication," the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said in a statement at the time.
Hilton's family also released a statement after the father of three was taken to the hospital for medical care.
Perez Hilton Family Speaks Out
"Many of you have reached out with concern for Perez, and we are incredibly grateful for the overwhelming outpouring of love, support, and prayers," the statement read.
"We kindly ask that you respect Perez’s privacy, as well as the privacy of his family, during this difficult time. If and when we are able to share any updates, we will do so with everyone as soon as we can. Thank you for your compassion, understanding, and continued support."
According to the Daily Mail, Hilton admitted he needs "help," and an insider claimed, "He's really suffering. He's a man in a lot of pain. I think right now he's focused on the physical, but it's all tied together."
"No one deserves the torment he's going through," the insider added.