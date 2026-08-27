EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton Trolls Fill Internet With Sick Jokes Over Her 'Plastic Funeral'
Aug. 27 2026, Published 3:51 p.m. ET
Dolly Parton's death has triggered a stream of disturbing online jokes about the country icon's famous figure, with trolls mocking everything from the size of her coffin to what they claim could happen to her implants during cremation, Radaronline.com can reveal.
Parton died on August 25 aged 80 following a brief battle with cancer, with plans now being made for a small private family funeral in Nashville, Tennessee.
Sick Trolls Make Fun of Dolly's Death
Her nephew Bryan Seaver has said she wanted to rest in a "beautiful bed of plush cotton," while reports said she will be buried beside her late husband, Carl Dean, at Woodlawn Memorial Park.
A source familiar with the online reaction to her passing exclusively told Radar: "Most people have responded with enormous affection, but inevitably there is an ugly corner of the internet trying to turn Dolly's death into a punchline. Trolls are saying she will need a specially designed coffin with extra spaces for her b----, while others have joked that if she were cremated, all the silicone in her body would cause some kind of silicone explosion or create a toxic, plastic mess. It is all incredibly tasteless."
The mockery comes despite Parton herself having spent decades using humor to defuse intrusive fascination with her body and cosmetic surgery.
Dolly's Tear-Jerking Final Wish
Her actual funeral wishes were considerably more traditional.
Parton previously revealed she wanted the country-gospel song If We Never Meet Again – a favorite of her father's – played after her death.
She said: "There's a song called If We Never Meet Again. It's an old country-gospel church song that talks about if we never meet again this side of heaven, I will meet you on that beautiful shore."
Quoting some of the lyrics of the song, Parton added: '"Where the charming roses bloom forever and where separations come no more' – that was my daddy's favorite. We did sing it at his funeral, and I would like it to be sung at mine."
The Heartbreaking Whitney Houston Connection
The singer had also contemplated the likelihood I Will Always Love You – her 1973 composition transformed into a worldwide phenomenon by Whitney Houston – would feature prominently after her death.
Parton said: "I'm sure they'll be playing I Will Always Love You when I die, just like they did with Whitney Houston."
Houston, who died at 48 in 2012, recorded the song for The Bodyguard, her movie opposite Kevin Costner.
Her version was played as pallbearers carried her coffin from her funeral.
Parton recalled: "When they picked her coffin up and started in on that song, I started to cry, and I thought, 'Oh my Lord.' That's when it hit me that she was really gone."
A Sweet Goodbye and Trump's Final Honor
When previously asked what she would sing at her own funeral, Parton displayed the humor which characterized much of her public life.
She said: "I don't know – but I won't be singing it!"
Seaver announced his aunt's death on behalf of the family online, saying: "Dolly has lived in the light and is in the arms of Jesus."
He added: "Our family and the team she has entrusted with her legacy will work diligently to ensure her spirit will live with us forever.
"Dolly was a farmer, just like her Daddy. He farmed the soil; she farmed songs and happiness."
President Donald Trump, 80, subsequently ordered American flags lowered to half-staff in Parton's honor.
Trump said: "This is a true loss for millions of people. There has never been anyone like her, and never will."