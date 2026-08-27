EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton Trolls Fill Internet With Sick Jokes Over Her 'Plastic Funeral'

Her nephew Bryan Seaver has said she wanted to rest in a "beautiful bed of plush cotton," while reports said she will be buried beside her late husband, Carl Dean, at Woodlawn Memorial Park.

A source familiar with the online reaction to her passing exclusively told Radar: "Most people have responded with enormous affection, but inevitably there is an ugly corner of the internet trying to turn Dolly's death into a punchline. Trolls are saying she will need a specially designed coffin with extra spaces for her b----, while others have joked that if she were cremated, all the silicone in her body would cause some kind of silicone explosion or create a toxic, plastic mess. It is all incredibly tasteless."

The mockery comes despite Parton herself having spent decades using humor to defuse intrusive fascination with her body and cosmetic surgery.