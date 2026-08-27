White House Trashes Robert De Niro as a 'Washed-Up Has-Been' With a 'Peanut-Sized Brain' After Hollywood Megastar Says President Trump Is Destroying the World

The Goodfellas star was then quizzed on his feelings about the president sharing an AI-generated video saying he and other celebrities have "derangement syndrome" and whether he "pays attention" or chooses to "not even give it oxygen?"

He replied: "Trump Derangement Syndrome is because he's given it to you for a reason. People resent deeply what he’s been doing."

"There's some that follow him... under any conditions," he noted. "Whatever their reasons are, I don't know. It's a cult, I guess, in some ways."

"The thing that always amazes me is that if he had just been a decent person and tried to do the right thing, we wouldn't be in this situation. But he's not," he said. "And I think a lot of it happened from (Trump hosting) The Apprentice. Kids are looking at (it in) their mid-teens, then they're eligible to vote later and they vote with a family. I think that part of the country watching The Apprentice had a tremendous influence. I could be wrong on why he got elected. It's crazy."