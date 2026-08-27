White House Trashes Robert De Niro as a 'Washed-Up Has-Been' With a 'Peanut-Sized Brain' After Hollywood Megastar Says President Trump Is Destroying the World
Aug. 27 2026, Published 3:29 p.m. ET
Robert De Niro has been branded a "wash-up has-been" with a "peanut-sized brain" by the White House after his latest rant about Donald Trump.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the veteran actor, 83, accused the president of "destroying the world" in a new interview, where he also encouraged Americans to get Trump, 80, out of office
'We Can't Have Them in Office Anymore'
De Niro was asked by USA Today what he's "most hopeful for in the next year" and he responded: "I don't even use the word 'hope' anymore with (President Trump's) administration.
"They have to be gotten out. ... They are stupid for following him because they ought to know better, the rest of his gang," he continued. "We can't have them in office anymore. It can't be."
"He's just going to destroy not only the country, but other parts of the world. It's insane," he added. "That's a big concern of mine, and I think a lot of people now."
'It's a Cult'
The Goodfellas star was then quizzed on his feelings about the president sharing an AI-generated video saying he and other celebrities have "derangement syndrome" and whether he "pays attention" or chooses to "not even give it oxygen?"
He replied: "Trump Derangement Syndrome is because he's given it to you for a reason. People resent deeply what he’s been doing."
"There's some that follow him... under any conditions," he noted. "Whatever their reasons are, I don't know. It's a cult, I guess, in some ways."
"The thing that always amazes me is that if he had just been a decent person and tried to do the right thing, we wouldn't be in this situation. But he's not," he said. "And I think a lot of it happened from (Trump hosting) The Apprentice. Kids are looking at (it in) their mid-teens, then they're eligible to vote later and they vote with a family. I think that part of the country watching The Apprentice had a tremendous influence. I could be wrong on why he got elected. It's crazy."
'Hasn't Been Relevant for 30 Years'
After being asked to respond to De Niro's latest comments on the president, the White House hit back with their own stinging statement.
Spokesman Davis Ingle referred to De Niro as "a washed up has-been who hasn’t been relevant in 30 years," suggesting the actor "should seek immediate treatment for a debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has completely rotted his peanut-sized brain."
In May, De Niro slammed Trump during an appearance on Stephen Colbert's penultimate episode of The Late Show and condemned his "monstrous acts."
Swapping seats with Colbert and asking the questions himself, the Oscar-winning actor asked: "What number were you thinking of?"
Colbert replied: "There's a hint as to what the answer is, because whenever somebody answers the question and gives the wrong answer, I always say no; and when I give the right answer, which has happened at least twice — Meryl Streep and Ethan Hawke guessed correctly — and Ethan Hawke goes immediately, 'I know what it is. It’s three.' That’s the number I was thinking of."
But De Niro then turned the joke political with a dig aimed directly at Trump. "OK," he replied. "Because I thought it would have been two million point five, or two and a half million ... That’s the number of Epstein files Trump still hasn’t released."
The joke was met with huge cheers and applause from the audience, while Colbert burst out laughing on the sofa.