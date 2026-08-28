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EXCLUSIVE: Trump Demands $15B From New York Times — Accuses Reporter of Failing to Interview Sources Before 'Defamatory' Hit Piece

President Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

President Donald Trump is demanding at least $15billion in damages from the 'New York Times' in his explosive defamation lawsuit.

Aug. 28 2026, Published 6:20 p.m. ET

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President Trump has escalated his legal war against the New York Times, demanding a staggering $15billion while accusing one of the newspaper's star reporters of failing to interview a single source before publishing an alleged "hit piece," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, Trump filed a 62-page Second Amended Complaint in Florida federal court on August 27 against the paper, reporters Susanne Craig, Russ Buettner and Peter Baker, as well as Penguin Random House.

The president's lawsuit centers on two articles and the Craig and Buettner book, Lucky Loser: How Donald Trump Squandered His Father's Fortune and Created the Illusion of Success, which Trump claims contained numerous false and defamatory statements about his business career and reputation.

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Trump's Attorneys Go After 'New York Times' Reporters

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Photo of Peter Baker
Source: @frontline/YOUTUBE

Trump’s lawsuit accuses 'New York Times' reporter Peter Baker of failing to interview sources tied to the claims he published.

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Trump's attorneys took particular aim at Baker over his October 2024 article examining controversies throughout Trump's public life.

The complaint claims Baker spent "just under three weeks" drafting and revising the piece but allegedly failed to independently verify the statements Trump is now challenging.

Trump's lawyers further alleged Baker "did not interview, speak with, or consult any new sources or prior sources" while reporting the article.

They also claimed Baker did not speak with law enforcement, prosecutors, or any third party regarding the specific statements now at the center of Trump's defamation case.

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A 'Deliberate Avoidance'?

President Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump claims the paper failed to independently fact-check Baker’s reporting before publication.

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Trump alleged Baker instead relied on material contained in hyperlinks referenced in the online article – links his attorneys noted were not available to readers of the print edition.

The president claims the reporting process amounted to a deliberate avoidance of the truth and accused the Times of failing to conduct its own independent fact-checking of Baker's work.

The Times and Baker are accused of defamation per se and defamation per quod over the article. Trump's legal attack extends beyond Baker.

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Stolen Tax Records Used in Reporting Claim

IRS
Source: MEGA

Trump’s complaint claims reporters relied on tax records obtained from convicted IRS leaker Charles Littlejohn.

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The complaint alleges Craig and Buettner received tax returns stolen by convicted IRS contractor Charles Littlejohn, who was charged in 2023 with unlawfully disclosing Trump's tax information.

Trump's attorneys claim the reporters and Penguin never independently verified whether documents provided by Littlejohn were legitimate and accurate copies of Trump's tax returns before relying on the material.

The lawsuit also accuses the publications of damaging Trump's lucrative personal brand and businesses.

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Trump's Demands Exposed

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President Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump is seeking at least $15billion in compensatory damages, plus punitive damages and a retraction.

Trump claims the allegedly defamatory coverage contributed to a decline in Trump Media & Technology Group's stock price and damaged businesses that rely on his reputation as a luxury brand.

His attorneys estimated Trump's personal brand alone is worth "many billions of dollars" and claimed businesses bearing his name generate hundreds of millions in annual revenue.

Trump is seeking no less than $15billion in compensatory damages, along with punitive damages, retractions, legal costs, and other relief.

He has also demanded a jury trial.

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