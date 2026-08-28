EXCLUSIVE: Trump Demands $15B From New York Times — Accuses Reporter of Failing to Interview Sources Before 'Defamatory' Hit Piece

President Trump has escalated his legal war against the New York Times, demanding a staggering $15billion while accusing one of the newspaper's star reporters of failing to interview a single source before publishing an alleged "hit piece," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, Trump filed a 62-page Second Amended Complaint in Florida federal court on August 27 against the paper, reporters Susanne Craig, Russ Buettner and Peter Baker, as well as Penguin Random House.

The president's lawsuit centers on two articles and the Craig and Buettner book, Lucky Loser: How Donald Trump Squandered His Father's Fortune and Created the Illusion of Success, which Trump claims contained numerous false and defamatory statements about his business career and reputation.