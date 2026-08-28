Cassie Ventura Urges Judge to Toss Diddy's 'Freak-Off' Escort's $35Million Trafficking and Assault Lawsuit — as She Denies STD Claim

Since the lawsuit was first filed, Ventura repeatedly denied the allegations against her. Additionally, she pointed out her own status as a victim of the rapper.

However, Howard did not agree with Ventura's claim. In his original lawsuit, Howard wrote, "Ventura was not merely a victim forced into sexual encounters with male escorts, but rather an active and engaged participant who willingly manipulated and exploited others."

Nonetheless, Ventura responded by citing messages to the contrary where Howard seemed to admit to Combs' treatment of her.

In a text message to her husband, Alex Fine, Howard wrote, "I know your wife's truth is 100% valid as I'm sure you did as well, I would have come forward and I'm glad she got some form of Justice!"

He added, "A lot of what I saw really bothered me and because homie was f----- up. But I knew she was in love and wouldn't leave despite being beaten up and punch in the chest in hotel rooms, choked and forced into s--- I don't wanna embarrass anyone with, I'm da-- happy you saved her. ... I'm glad she got something probably not near what she deserves."