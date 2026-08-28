Cassie Ventura Urges Judge to Toss Diddy's 'Freak-Off' Escort's $35Million Trafficking and Assault Lawsuit — as She Denies STD Claim
Aug. 28 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
Cassie Ventura is still battling a lawsuit from Clayton Howard, a former male escort, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Howard alleged Ventura, alongside Sean 'Diddy' Combs, knowingly exposed him to STDs and manipulated him into sexual encounters. In a new filing, Ventura denied the accusations and urged the judge to toss the lawsuit.
Cassie Ventura Denies Allegations in Lawsuit
The filing urged U.S. District Judge Anne Hwang to permanently dismiss the case and prevent Howard from filing a lawsuit regarding the allegations in the future. She denied the allegations, including the claim she knowingly exposed him to chlamydia.
Her attorney, Douglas Windsor, claimed lawsuits of this nature discourage victims of sexual abuse from coming forward. Ventura, too, was allegedly a victim of Combs' abuse.
Windsor wrote, "It is precisely baseless and harassing lawsuits like Mr. Howard’s that disincentivize actual victims of sexual abuse from coming forward or testifying truthfully as government witnesses."
Former Escort Forced to Rewrite Lawsuit
The lawsuit was dismissed by Hwang on July 23, but the judge allowed Howard to rewrite the case. Hwang claimed Howard did not identify a specific incident where Ventura crossed boundaries.
Howard was allowed to resubmit the case if that issue was resolved in a new filing, which he did on August 3.
Cassie Ventura Claims Victim Status
Since the lawsuit was first filed, Ventura repeatedly denied the allegations against her. Additionally, she pointed out her own status as a victim of the rapper.
However, Howard did not agree with Ventura's claim. In his original lawsuit, Howard wrote, "Ventura was not merely a victim forced into sexual encounters with male escorts, but rather an active and engaged participant who willingly manipulated and exploited others."
Nonetheless, Ventura responded by citing messages to the contrary where Howard seemed to admit to Combs' treatment of her.
In a text message to her husband, Alex Fine, Howard wrote, "I know your wife's truth is 100% valid as I'm sure you did as well, I would have come forward and I'm glad she got some form of Justice!"
He added, "A lot of what I saw really bothered me and because homie was f----- up. But I knew she was in love and wouldn't leave despite being beaten up and punch in the chest in hotel rooms, choked and forced into s--- I don't wanna embarrass anyone with, I'm da-- happy you saved her. ... I'm glad she got something probably not near what she deserves."
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Faces Myriad of Lawsuits
Combs was targeted in the lawsuit by Howard as well. However, he was not dismissed from the original complaint when Ventura was released from it.
The former escort claimed both Ventura and Combs were "toxic individuals ... who had no regard for others or the law." He alleged they gave him drugs to lower his inhibitions and participate in s-- parties.
Combs has repeatedly denied all allegations against him, including a flurry of additional civil lawsuits and criminal complaints.
Ventura previously accused Combs of abuse in an explosive lawsuit from November 2023. The pair settled the case within 24 hours with no admission of wrongdoing, but Ventura became the star witness against him in the federal government's criminal charges.
He pleaded not guilty. While he admitted to domestic abuse of Ventura, he denied the s-- trafficking allegations. He was ultimately convicted only of transportation to engage in prostitution. He was acquitted of s-- trafficking and racketeering conspiracy.