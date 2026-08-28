EXCLUSIVE: Michael Jackson 'Never Stopped Loving' Lisa Marie Presley and Believed They Were 'Soulmates'

The source also pulled back the curtain on Presley and Jackson's intimate life.

"Every night was like their wedding night when they were married," the pal alleged. "They loved getting up to outdoor hanky-panky, so Michael had a huge wall built around Lisa's house in Hidden Hills, Calif., to keep the neighbors from peeking in."

"When they were at Neverland, they canoodled in the pool and frolicked in the Jacuzzi," the friend continued. "And they both agreed that there was nothing more romantic than making love under the soft light of the moon and the stars."

Jackson also reportedly spent "thousands of dollars" on fancy lingerie for Presley.

According to the source, Rowe would "pretend" in public that she didn't have a problem with Jackson and Presley's continued friendship after their marriage, but "behind closed doors" she was "seething."

"No woman wants her hubby spending that much time with his ex, especially one who's as stunning as Lisa," the source said. "Debbie made such a fuss that Michael sent her home. Then, she went ballistic. But Michael has all the power in the marriage and off she went, humiliated."