EXCLUSIVE: 'The View' 'Rejects Rosie O'Donnell' After Former Host Eyes Return

"Nothing has been officially confirmed," one senior television insider told gossip columnist Rob Shuter, who reported the news in his Naughty But Nice Substack.

"There have been conversations, but those conversations were supposed to remain confidential. Rosie's announcing it has complicated things."

O'Donnell's rep confirmed "there was a mention of inviting some of the hosts back to The View," but added, "There has not been a formal ask from the show at this time."

As RadarOnline.com has reported, O'Donnell famously left the Hot Topics table on two different occasions, after multiple clashes with the other hosts on the panel – most notably Elisabeth Hasselbeck and current top dog, Whoopi Goldberg.