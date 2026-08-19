EXCLUSIVE: 'The View' Faces 'Major Budget Cuts' as ABC Bosses 'Slash Spending'
Aug. 19 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET
Disney bosses have taken aim at The View's elaborate annual Halloween episode as part of their cost-cutting campaign at ABC, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Show Blames Politics as Costs Drive Major Halloween Cutbacks
The show maintained it wants to broadcast live rather than pre-tape episodes during an unpredictable political climate. But insiders insisted finances played a major role and the holiday show will be less extravagant.
"Those Halloween shows cost a fortune," a production source told RadarOnline.com. "The costumes, makeup, sets, special effects and extra crew hours all add up. It was an easy place to save money."
Clothing Allowances Slashed as Show Keeps Close Eye on Spending
Sources also said clothing allowances have been reduced, expense accounts eliminated and the lavish dinners with publicists are now a thing of the past.
"Every dollar is being watched," an insider shared.
The View is currently hosted by Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro.