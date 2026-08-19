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EXCLUSIVE: 'The View' Faces 'Major Budget Cuts' as ABC Bosses 'Slash Spending'

'The View' reportedly faces 'major budget cuts' as Disney bosses move to slash spending on the show.
Source: @TheView/Youtube

'The View' reportedly faces 'major budget cuts' as Disney bosses move to slash spending on the show.

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Aug. 19 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

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Disney bosses have taken aim at The View's elaborate annual Halloween episode as part of their cost-cutting campaign at ABC, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

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Show Blames Politics as Costs Drive Major Halloween Cutbacks

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Disney bosses have targeted 'The View's' annual Halloween episode as part of cost-cutting at ABC.
Source: THE VIEW/YOUTUBE

Disney bosses have targeted 'The View's' annual Halloween episode as part of cost-cutting at ABC.

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The show maintained it wants to broadcast live rather than pre-tape episodes during an unpredictable political climate. But insiders insisted finances played a major role and the holiday show will be less extravagant.

"Those Halloween shows cost a fortune," a production source told RadarOnline.com. "The costumes, makeup, sets, special effects and extra crew hours all add up. It was an easy place to save money."

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Clothing Allowances Slashed as Show Keeps Close Eye on Spending

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'The View' plans to broadcast live rather than pretape episodes during an unpredictable political climate.
Source: THE VIEW/YOUTUBE

'The View' plans to broadcast live rather than pretape episodes during an unpredictable political climate.

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Sources also said clothing allowances have been reduced, expense accounts eliminated and the lavish dinners with publicists are now a thing of the past.

"Every dollar is being watched," an insider shared.

The View is currently hosted by Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro.

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