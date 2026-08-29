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EXCLUSIVE: Madonna's Children 'Pleading With Her Not to Revive Raunchy Book'

Photo of Madonna
Source: MEGA

Madonna's children are said to be trying to convince their mom not to release the book.

Aug. 29 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

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Madonna is considering lucrative offers to revisit the most sexually provocative project of her career – sparking claims that her children are "pleading" with her not to resurrect the explicit concept more than three decades later.

The 67-year-old singer is said to be weighing seven-figure proposals for a lavish two-part photography project inspired by S--, the controversial book she released alongside Erotica on October 21, 1992.

The original sold more than 1.5 million copies within days and has never received an official reissue.

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Madonna's Kids Panic Over Shocking New Book

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Photo of Madonna, Lourdes and Rocco Leon
Source: MEGA

Madonna's children have 'pleaded' with her not to resurrect the explicit concept, according to sources.

A publishing source claimed: "The fascination with S-- has never really disappeared. There are serious conversations about how Madonna could revisit that period without simply reproducing something she did more than 30 years ago. The attraction is documenting the journey from the young woman who caused that extraordinary controversy to the artist she is today.

"But it is something that has made her children panic, and they are pleading with her not to do it."

Mother-of-six Madonna has two biological and four adopted children from Malawi.

Lourdes Leon, 29, her eldest, is shared with her former partner, fitness trainer Carlos Leon. Lourdes works as a model, dancer, and musician under the name Lolahol.

Rocco Ritchie, 26, born in August 2000, is shared with her ex-husband, British film director Guy Ritchie. Rocco is an artist and painter.

Her adopted children are David, 20, Mercy James, 17, and twins Stella Ciccone and Esther Ciccone, 14.

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The Secret Demand for Her Provocative Reissue

Photo of Madonna
Source: MEGA

Madonna is said to have weighed lucrative offers for an explicit photo book.

Original copies of Madonna's original book have become valuable collectors' items, with rare sealed editions reportedly changing hands for between $400 and $1,500.

Publishers are particularly interested in whether material from the original book could form part of a new project, according to sources, because of the enduring demand surrounding it.

Another insider said: "The commercial potential is obvious because people are still searching for the original decades later. A project combining imagery associated with that era with Madonna as she is now could generate enormous interest."

The proposed follow-up would chart Madonna's evolution from provocative young pop star to one of music's most recognizable cultural figures.

However, no deal has been finalized, and sources stressed the iconic singer has traditionally resisted repeating herself.

An industry insider claimed: "There is a tension between revisiting something enormously important to her legacy and simply trying to recreate it. Madonna has spent her career moving forward. Any new book would have to feel like another reinvention rather than an exercise in nostalgia."

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Why Banned Book Is Impossible to Find

Photo of Madonna
Source: Mega

Out-of-print editions have fetched up to 1,500 dollars online.

The scarcity of S-- has meanwhile helped preserve its status within the rare-book market.

A rare-book specialist said: "Nothing else has managed to sustain this level of demand for so long. People have been searching for this title for decades, and every year there seems to be a new generation of collectors determined to track down a copy."

BookFinder has repeatedly ranked S-- among America's most sought-after out-of-print titles, describing it as containing "photos of the Material Girl, without the material."

The company has previously questioned whether Madonna would ever authorize another edition.

They said: "Since Madonna is never one to do something twice, and the fact that the once highly controversial book is less edgy than it once was leads us to guess that S-x will remain out of print."

One publishing source said the book's unavailability had itself become part of its appeal.

The source noted: "Scarcity has transformed it into something beyond the controversy that originally surrounded it. Some people weren't even alive in 1992 who now want an original copy, and that continuing demand is exactly why publishers believe revisiting the project could be so valuable."

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Inside Madonna's Astonishing Pop Culture Legacy

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Photo of Madonna
Source: Mega

Guinness named Madonna the bestselling female artist in history.

Madonna has spent more than four decades transforming herself from an ambitious New York club performer into one of the most successful and influential pop stars in history.

Born Madonna Louise Ciccone in Michigan in 1958, she moved to New York City as a teenager before breaking through with her self-titled debut album in 1983.

Hits including Like a Virgin, Material Girl, Like a Prayer, Vogue and Hung Up helped establish her as a global superstar.

Her provocative performances, videos and reinventions repeatedly challenged attitudes toward s--, religion, fashion and female celebrity.

Madonna has sold more than 300 million records worldwide, and Guinness World Records has recognized her as the bestselling female recording artist of all time.

Alongside music, she pursued acting, notably starring as Eva Perón in Evita, which earned her a Golden Globe.

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