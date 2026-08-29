EXCLUSIVE: Madonna's Children 'Pleading With Her Not to Revive Raunchy Book'

A publishing source claimed: "The fascination with S-- has never really disappeared. There are serious conversations about how Madonna could revisit that period without simply reproducing something she did more than 30 years ago. The attraction is documenting the journey from the young woman who caused that extraordinary controversy to the artist she is today.

"But it is something that has made her children panic, and they are pleading with her not to do it."

Mother-of-six Madonna has two biological and four adopted children from Malawi.

Lourdes Leon, 29, her eldest, is shared with her former partner, fitness trainer Carlos Leon. Lourdes works as a model, dancer, and musician under the name Lolahol.

Rocco Ritchie, 26, born in August 2000, is shared with her ex-husband, British film director Guy Ritchie. Rocco is an artist and painter.

Her adopted children are David, 20, Mercy James, 17, and twins Stella Ciccone and Esther Ciccone, 14.