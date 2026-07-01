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EXCLUSIVE: Madonna, 67, Set to Push Boundaries Again With Follow-Up to Her Iconic 'Sex' Book

Madonna is allegedly considering a follow-up to her best-selling 'Sex' book decades later.
Source: MEGA

Madonna is allegedly considering a follow-up to her best-selling 'Sex' book decades later.

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July 1 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

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Queen of Pop Madonna, 67, is exploring a follow-up to Sex, her groundbreaking 1992 book, as a bold statement about aging, sexuality and refusing to disappear, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

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Madonna Is Determined to Prove Age Won't Diminish Her Sex Appeal

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Madonna is reportedly considering a follow-up to her 1992 book 'Sex' as a statement on aging and sexuality.
Source: MEGA

Madonna is reportedly considering a follow-up to her 1992 book 'Sex' as a statement on aging and sexuality.

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"Madonna is on a mission," an insider said. "She's determined to prove that women don't stop being sexual, powerful or relevant once they reach their 60s."

The Material Girl recently delivered a high-energy, 15-minute performance in NYC's Times Square to promote her new album, Confessions II.

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Madonna Defies Hollywood by Refusing to Step Aside at 67

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The 'Material Girl' singer recently performed a 15-minute set in Times Square to promote her new album, 'Confessions II.'
Source: MEGA

The 'Material Girl' singer recently performed a 15-minute set in Times Square to promote her new album, 'Confessions II.'

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And another source shares: "Most stars her age quietly step back. Madonna is doing the exact opposite. She refuses to fade into the background."

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