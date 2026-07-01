EXCLUSIVE: Madonna, 67, Set to Push Boundaries Again With Follow-Up to Her Iconic 'Sex' Book
July 1 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Queen of Pop Madonna, 67, is exploring a follow-up to Sex, her groundbreaking 1992 book, as a bold statement about aging, sexuality and refusing to disappear, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Madonna Is Determined to Prove Age Won't Diminish Her Sex Appeal
"Madonna is on a mission," an insider said. "She's determined to prove that women don't stop being sexual, powerful or relevant once they reach their 60s."
The Material Girl recently delivered a high-energy, 15-minute performance in NYC's Times Square to promote her new album, Confessions II.
Madonna Defies Hollywood by Refusing to Step Aside at 67
And another source shares: "Most stars her age quietly step back. Madonna is doing the exact opposite. She refuses to fade into the background."