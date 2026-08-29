Royal Family 'Won't Help' Prince Harry and Meghan Markle When Things Go Wrong After Couple Moved Back to U.K., Palace Insiders Claim

The royal family is keenly aware the Sussexes' return is blockbuster news in Britain, with Harry and Markle's every move destined to dominate front pages for the foreseeable future.

A potential concern is how any charitable work by the couple could muddy the waters and create a "half-in, half-out" royal image, an idea originally shot down by the late Queen Elizabeth II, especially since the duo continues to carry their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles.

"They know that when Harry and Megan turn up, they're going to be on the cover of every paper," Shuter noted. "They know they'll go to every hospital. They're going to go to every soup kitchen. They're going to be crying at Phantom of the Opera in London with camera crews."