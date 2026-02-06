EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry 'Plotting Half-In, Half-Out' Family Life Between U.S. and His Beloved Britain

Harry, 41, and his wife Meghan Markle , 44, have lived in Montecito, California, since 2020 after leaving their roles as working royals to raise their children, Prince Archie , 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4, in America.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Prince Harry is quietly weighing a future that would split his family life between California and the U.K., reviving tensions around the half-in, half-out arrangement the palace rejected when he stepped back from royal duties.

Those remarks are now being cited by those who believe he is edging toward a transatlantic compromise in his married life.

Harry added: "I miss my friends. I've lost a few friends in this process," reflecting on the personal cost of leaving royal life.

He said: "Family gatherings when we're all sort of brought together under one roof for certain times of the year – that I miss."

In a BBC interview last May , Harry spoke openly about what he misses about his homeland.

Friends of the pair now tell us the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, has never stopped longing for Britain, where he was born and raised, and is exploring ways to spend extended periods there without reopening old battles with the royal household.

A source close to the Sussexes said: "Harry has always seen Britain as unfinished business. California is where their family functions on a practical level, and it suits Meghan and the children's daily lives, but for Harry there is a constant emotional gravity pulling him back to Britain.

"He has never emotionally closed that chapter."

Another insider who has known the prince since his school days told us: "Harry frames the idea of splitting his time as something deeply personal rather than political. He wants his children to understand where he comes from and what shaped him, but he is equally determined not to dismantle the life, routine, and stability he has created for them in California."

Harry has also spoken of deeper regret about his family rift.

He added to the BBC: "The things that (my kids are) going to miss is, well, everything… I love my country, I always have."

Harry added: "I think that it's really quite sad that I won't be able to show my children my homeland," citing ongoing concerns about security for his family in Britain.