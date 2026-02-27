EXCLUSIVE: Revealed — The VERY Raunchy Feature Meghan Markle 'Immediately Had Ripped Out of Her Montecito Mansion'… And Why She Almost Never Bought $29M Home

Meghan, 44, and Prince Harry , 41, bought the nine-bedroom, 16-bathroom estate known as the Chateau of Riven Rock in July 2020 – now valued at $29million – months after stepping back as senior members of the royal family and relocating to the United States .

Meghan Markle immediately ordered the removal of a pole-dancing pole from the gym of her $29million Montecito mansion, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to archived listings on booking platform Giggster, the mansion was marketed for commercial hire prior to the couple's purchase, with promotional material highlighting its extensive amenities. The mention of a pole in the gym, while reflective of its previous life as an events space, is understood to have jarred with the Sussexes' vision of a private, family-oriented retreat.

The sprawling property in Montecito, set amid acres of landscaped grounds, boasts a wine cellar, games room and movie theater – but before the Sussexes moved in, the home gym reportedly contained a pole-dancing pole installed during its time as a rental venue for photoshoots and events.

Another source said: "Their priority was creating a safe, calm environment for their children. Anything that felt performative or out of sync with that was quickly reconsidered."

At the time of purchase, the couple were parents to Archie , now 6, with daughter Lilibet, 4, born the following year.

A source familiar with the property said: "Given the stage they were at – newly settled in California with Archie and carving out a fresh start – that feature was never going to stay. It was removed almost immediately.

Recalling the moment they first toured the property, Meghan said: "One of the first things my husband saw when we walked around the house was those two palm trees. See how they're connected at the bottom? He goes, 'My love, it's us.' And now every day when Archie goes by us, he says, 'Hi, Momma. Hi, Papa.'"

On Valentine's Day, she shared an image of Harry cuddling Lilibet beneath two intertwined palm trees – a detail of her home she previously described as hugely symbolic for her and her family.

The Sussexes have offered limited glimpses inside the estate. Their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan featured footage of the grounds and interiors, while Meghan's social media posts frequently spotlight the garden.

Despite ultimately securing the estate, the couple nearly passed on even viewing it.

Meghan said about their house hunting period: "We didn't have jobs, so we just were not going to come and see this house. It wasn't possible. It's like when I was younger, and you're window shopping – it's like, I don't want to go and look at all the things that I can't afford. That doesn't feel good."

In his memoir Spare, Harry detailed how they financed the mansion purchase. He wrote: "So we pulled together a down-payment, took out a mortgage, and in July 2020 we moved in."

A real estate source in Santa Barbara County said the property's prior use as a rental was not unusual for luxury homes in the area.

"High-end estates are often monetized before sale," they said. "What matters is how the new owners redefine the space. In this case, the Sussexes appear to have reshaped it quickly into a private residence aligned with their brand of wellness and domestic life."