Trump Administration Hit With Another Shake-Up as Top Official Quits — Hours After Karoline Leavitt Steps Down
Aug. 14 2026, Published 4:55 p.m. ET
Another key member of President Trump's administration is stepping away, RadarOnline.com can report, joining soon-to-be former White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt out the door.
Deputy national security adviser Andy Baker will leave the administration in the next few weeks, even as the war in Iran continues to present risks around the country.
Andy Baker's Role in the Iran War
Baker, a former State Department official, also served as a national security adviser to Vice President J.D. Vance. He was highly involved in negotiations with Iran this year and drafted the Memorandum of Understanding signed in June, but it's since unraveled.
He has reportedly told those close to him that he is leaving to spend more time with his family, and that he stayed on longer than planned to ensure an orderly transition.
"This has been an amazing journey," the 46-year-old said. "I'm proud of everything we've achieved and, of course, am incredibly grateful to the President, Vice President, and Secretary [Marco] Rubio."
Andy Baker's Next Move Will Be in the Private Sector
Baker is expected to join Robert O'Brien, who served as Trump's fourth national security adviser during his first term, in the private sector. His former boss praised him and thanked him for his service.
"Andy is an exceptionally gifted, deeply thoughtful advisor who has served the President and me with distinction," Vance said in a statement. "He has been an indispensable member of our administration's national security team.
"For the over three years that Andy has been by my side, I've always valued his counsel and have been grateful for the difficult work he's done."
Karoline Leavitt Announces Her Departure
Baker's announcement comes on the heels of Leavitt's surprise announcement that she was leaving – also in a bid to spend more time with her family.
Leavitt, 28, is the youngest person to serve as press secretary and has been one of Trump's most loyal and visible advocates.
However, as she explained in a lengthy post on X, she now has a two-year-old son and a newborn daughter to care for with her 60-year-old husband, Nicholas Riccio, and she has chosen to focus on her growing family.
"Being a mother and welcoming a new baby while working in one of the most demanding jobs in the world has been the most rewarding yet challenging season of my life, to say the least," she explained.
"The truth is since returning to the White House after the birth of my daughter, I have felt in my heart that I cannot be the best mom my two young children deserve while devoting the constant time, energy, and attention required of the White House Press Secretary – and that is why I have ultimately made the bittersweet decision to depart the White House and embark on a new chapter in my life."
Who Will Replace Karoline Leavitt?
While Leavitt's successor has yet to be announced, speculation has already run rampant. Among the candidates is rumored to be the president's young aide, Natalie Harp.
The 35-year-old blonde has been a frequent fixture at Trump's side even before he re-entered the Oval Office, developing what some have deemed an "obsession" with the president.
However, there appeared to be some tension between Harp and Leavitt the other night, when cameras outside the White House caught the two having what was described as a "tense exchange" in front of the president on Marine One.
While it's not clear what was being discussed, Leavitt can be seen with a stern glare, pointing a finger at Harp.
There have been unconfirmed reports that Leavitt may have been miffed after Trump invited Harp on a secret second jet to Turkey, while the new mother was left on Air Force One, which, unbeknownst to her, was rumored to be a target of a possible terrorist strike.