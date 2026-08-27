EXCLUSIVE: Trump Tariffs 'Putting Up to 100,000 Canadian Jobs Under Threat'

The measures come on top of existing 50 percent tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminium and 25 percent duties on automobiles, intensifying a trade confrontation between the neighboring economies.

A trade source exclusively told Radar: "The real threat in this is that tariffs of this magnitude don't merely make Canadian goods a little more expensive – for some businesses they could make selling into the United States commercially impossible. A 50 percent levy completely changes the economics for manufacturers that have spent years building their operations around access to American customers and cross-border supply chains.

"Most of these companies simply don't have profit margins anywhere near large enough to swallow an additional cost of that size. Their alternative would be to pass much of it on through dramatically higher prices, but that immediately puts them at a huge disadvantage against American producers or overseas competitors whose goods aren't facing the same barrier.

"That leaves Canadian exporters with some extremely difficult choices. They can try to operate at unsustainable margins, raise prices and risk losing customers, dramatically reduce shipments into America or withdraw from that market altogether. For businesses heavily dependent on US sales, none of those options is particularly attractive.

"The concern then becomes much bigger than the immediate companies being hit. When factories lose orders, production gets reduced and investment is postponed. Eventually businesses start cutting shifts and jobs. In this case, up to 90,000 to 100,000 jobs could go. This is because the effects of tariffs travel through trucking companies, suppliers and communities that depend upon those employers.

"That is how a tariff dispute involving particular products can potentially translate into tens of thousands of Canadian jobs being threatened.

"The longer these barriers remain in place, the greater the danger that what initially looks like a trade problem develops into a much broader employment problem."