Trump's Iran War Makes Son Barron the 'Target' of Backlash — As Critics Urge College Student to Sign Up for Military and Defend Country

It has been reported that 18 U.S. troops have died in the war, after the president admitted that many soldiers may die in the operation.

"My administration has taken every possible step to minimize the risk to U.S. personnel in the region," Trump previously said. "Even so, and I do not make this statement lightly, the Iranian regime seeks to kill. The lives of courageous American heroes may be lost, and we may have casualties; that often happens in war, but we're doing this, not for now."

He added at the time, "We're doing this for the future, and it is a noble mission." However, his comments were enough to set social media off, as one TikTok user explained that Barron has been "targeted" following the escalating conflict.

"South Park writers just trolled Donald Trump in the most epic way by creating the draftbarrontrump.com website," the user noted. A former writer of the popular animated series launched a website dedicated to shipping the First Son to fight overseas.