Trump's Iran War Makes Son Barron the 'Target' of Backlash — As Critics Urge College Student to Sign Up for Military and Defend Country
Aug. 18 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
Barron Trump has become the "target" of backlash thanks to his father's Iran War, RadarOnline.com can reveal, as critics have pushed for the college student to stand up and defend his country.
The conflict in Iran kicked off in February after his father, President Trump, ordered an attack on the country. Trump previously claimed the war would last four to five weeks; however, the fight continues, and Barron has found himself in the middle of the chaos.
Trump Accepts American Casualties in Iran War
It has been reported that 18 U.S. troops have died in the war, after the president admitted that many soldiers may die in the operation.
"My administration has taken every possible step to minimize the risk to U.S. personnel in the region," Trump previously said. "Even so, and I do not make this statement lightly, the Iranian regime seeks to kill. The lives of courageous American heroes may be lost, and we may have casualties; that often happens in war, but we're doing this, not for now."
He added at the time, "We're doing this for the future, and it is a noble mission." However, his comments were enough to set social media off, as one TikTok user explained that Barron has been "targeted" following the escalating conflict.
"South Park writers just trolled Donald Trump in the most epic way by creating the draftbarrontrump.com website," the user noted. A former writer of the popular animated series launched a website dedicated to shipping the First Son to fight overseas.
Barron Trump 'Ready to Defend the Country'
"Barron is more than ready to defend the country his father so boldly commands," writer Toby Morton quipped on the site. "... Naturally, his son Barron is more than ready to defend the country his father so boldly commands. Service is honor. Strength is inherited..."
In response to the TikTok clip, one person pointed out, "In England, all of the Royal Family men have to serve in the army," and another noted, "Barron needs to fight for America and stop hiding behind his father's power."
The calls to have the 20-year-old suit up for the military have only grown louder after the Pentagon announced an automatic military registration for young men as soon as they turn 18.
Starting on December 1, young, eligible men ages 18-26 will be registered for the military draft pool. The last time a draft was in effect was February 1973, during the Vietnam War.
Melania Trump Is There 'Nonstop' For Barron
"Will Barron be granted an exemption (or develop bone spurs)?" a user on X joked following the announcement, referring to Barron's dad avoiding military service due to a bone spur diagnosis when he was 22 years old.
A commentator noted, "Trump faked his bone spurs so he could avoid the draft, yet now he expects others to be drafted. Barron better be the first name listed!"
However, it appears Barron will remain at NYU studying business and away from any combat, especially since his mother, Melania, has been accused of being overprotective of her only son.
"You need to be there for a child nonstop, especially when they need you, especially at that age that Barron is," the First Lady said during a previous interview on Fox Business. "He's an incredible young man; we are very proud of him. Second year in Stern School of Business, and he loves it."
Trump on Barron: 'He's a Little Boy to Us'
Trump, who has admitted he barely talks to his kids, also seems to see Barron as a child. Earlier this year, during a White House event on Mother's Day, Trump called Melania an "incredible mom" before referring to his youngest son as her "little boy who's quite tall."
He noted, "He's a little boy to us, but he's quite tall. And he's great. She takes great care of him."