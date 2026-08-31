Melania Trump 'Grateful' Natalie Harp, 35, Gives The Don 'Constant Attention' — Despite Concerns Over Their 'Unhealthy' Bond

However, a new report from Hollywood insider Rob Shuter suggests Melania doesn't care much about all of the noise. Instead, she recognizes Harp's professional role as a staffer on her husband's team.

A source shut down the speculation that Melania is "jealous" of Harp, who reportedly tries to attend "every meeting, every trip, every moment" with the president. Instead, the insider claimed she was "grateful" for her presence and "doesn't want Natalie gone."

Harp's constant attachment to the president means Melania doesn't need to be on "around-the-clock Donald duty."