Melania Trump 'Grateful' Natalie Harp, 35, Gives The Don 'Constant Attention' — Despite Concerns Over Their 'Unhealthy' Bond
Aug. 31 2026, Published 1:45 p.m. ET
Despite prior concerns about a bitter rift, Melania Trump doesn't mind Natalie Harp's presence around her husband, Donald, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Harp, 35, became noticeably close with the president, 80, during his second term in the Oval Office, and seemingly tense moments with Melania, 56, in public have caused a flurry of speculation.
Melania Trump Isn't 'Jealous' of Natalie Harp
However, a new report from Hollywood insider Rob Shuter suggests Melania doesn't care much about all of the noise. Instead, she recognizes Harp's professional role as a staffer on her husband's team.
A source shut down the speculation that Melania is "jealous" of Harp, who reportedly tries to attend "every meeting, every trip, every moment" with the president. Instead, the insider claimed she was "grateful" for her presence and "doesn't want Natalie gone."
Harp's constant attachment to the president means Melania doesn't need to be on "around-the-clock Donald duty."
Natalie Harp's Bond With President Put on Blast
Senator Jon Ossoff previously escalated the public scrutiny over Harp and the president's closeness, as he joked that his rival "doesn't want to do the job" as president because his focus is on "his ballroom" and traveling "with Natalie on their apparently defenseless flying palace gifted by the emir of Qatar."
The focus on the working relationship reportedly bothered Melania, though. An insider told Semafor, "The First Lady doesn’t like these types of things."
The source claimed the president gets "furious" about speculation on his personal life, which would include any relationship with Harp beyond her simple role in his communications team.
Jon Ossoff's Natalie Harp Comments Shut Down
Ossoff's comments were scrutinized by advisors on the president's team. White House spokesman Davis Ingle hit out at Ossoff as "a cringeworthy, feminine theatre kid cosplaying as Barack Obama."
He added, "Natalie Harp is one of the most loyal and hardest-working aides on President Trump’s team… Nobody gives a s--- what this lightweight loser say."
White House director of communications Steve Cheung called Ossoff "the biggest c------ loser in politics."
"Instead of denigrating hard-working people serving their country, Jon should look deep into his soul and ask himself why he’s a miserable person who hates this country. It’s because he’s a radical, extremist Dumocrat," Cheung raged.
Natalie Harp Holds 'Obsession' With President
Harp was dubbed the "human printer" based on reports that she carries a portable printer to print out posts that praise Donald in an effort to boost his ego. She also jots down notes on what Donald says to use for social media posts.
She also reportedly holds an "obsession" with the president. Her estranged brother Preston Harp called her relationship with her boss "very unhealthy" while speaking to the Daily Mail. He similarly claimed she was "just like his fan club."
Preston recently claimed his sister was living in "delusion," influenced by their conservative mother's viewpoints and teachings on authority. She reportedly left letters for the president, with one confessing, "You are all that matters to me."
Natalie's presence even alarmed the Secret Service, who allegedly identified her as a “potential danger to herself as well as to the president,” according to an excerpt from author Michael Wolff's book, All or Nothing: How Trump Recaptured America.