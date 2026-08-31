Attorney General Todd Blanche 'Circling the Drain' as DOJ Faces Contempt for Failing to Produce Court-Ordered Epstein Files

This comes weeks after Sullivan warned DOJ lawyers that he would take action if they did not comply with the order to produce the files.

"The public has a right to know what the h--l is going on in this case. The victims have a right to know. The court has a right to know," the judge said at the time. "The law is still in full force and effect. The court is just ensuring compliance."

He then recalled a time he had to hold a group of attorneys in contempt, and implied he wouldn't hesitate to do the same with them.

"That’s not a threat. It’s a promise. No one’s in trouble. I’m just bringing it to your attention," the judge noted. "I'm just putting everyone on the same page. I’m just having a conversation."