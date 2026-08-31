Hunter Biden Admits Dad Joe Visited His Crack Den With Secret Service and Motorcade in Tow

Hunter has been open about his struggle with drugs, once claiming in a memoir that he had a "superpower" for finding crack cocaine no matter where he was. He even claimed he took a hit roughly every 15 minutes.

At the height of his addiction, he clarified that his daily routine consisted of "a bottle of vodka and as many hits on a crack pipe as possible."

Still, he said his father refused to give up on him and confronted him at his home.

Joe told his son, "I know you're not fine, Hunter. You need help."

Hunter said his dad never left his side despite his problems.

He wrote, "He never let me forget that all was not lost. He never abandoned me, never shunned me, never judged me, no matter how bad things got – and believe me, from there they would get much, much worse."