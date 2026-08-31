Hunter Biden Admits Dad Joe Visited His Crack Den With Secret Service and Motorcade in Tow
Aug. 31 2026, Published 1:32 p.m. ET
Hunter Biden has revealed his dad, Joe Biden, would drop in on him at his crack house at the height of his drug addiction battle, RadarOnline.com can report.
The then-vice president also brought his entire motorcade and Secret Service detail with him for the checkups.
Inside Joe Biden's Surprise Visits
Hunter made the confession during a recent appearance on the addiction podcast Dopey.
"My dad showed up," he explained. "He literally showed up at the house twice, you know, and just knocked on the door."
"I mean, again and again. He'd call and he'd call, and then… he literally, you know, would drive over with a, you know, with a motorcade," the 56-year-old continued, adding that his dad tried to make as small a scene as possible, but it's difficult as the VP.
"I'd look out my, you know, window because I'd hear all these cars and you'd see like six SUVs, you know, pull up and my dad get out and walk with one or two (Secret Service) guys because they have to be next to him," Hunter added.
"I'd hear a knock on my door, and I'd open it, and, you know… there I would be, (in) all of the obviousness of someone that was, you know, in distress."
Joe Biden Never Abandoned Troubled Son Hunter
Hunter has been open about his struggle with drugs, once claiming in a memoir that he had a "superpower" for finding crack cocaine no matter where he was. He even claimed he took a hit roughly every 15 minutes.
At the height of his addiction, he clarified that his daily routine consisted of "a bottle of vodka and as many hits on a crack pipe as possible."
Still, he said his father refused to give up on him and confronted him at his home.
Joe told his son, "I know you're not fine, Hunter. You need help."
Hunter said his dad never left his side despite his problems.
He wrote, "He never let me forget that all was not lost. He never abandoned me, never shunned me, never judged me, no matter how bad things got – and believe me, from there they would get much, much worse."
Hunter Biden's Mom, Jill, Shares Her Reaction to His Addiction
Hunter has been speaking openly and honestly about his addiction on a number of podcasts.
Earlier this month, Hunter's stepmother, Jill Biden, also spoke candidly about Hunter and his struggles on SiriusXM's Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa.
"Addiction affects so many people, and it was really hard, I think, for me personally, to understand addiction, to understand it was an illness, because I kept feeling like, 'My God, we gave him everything,'" she shared.
"We gave him a good education. He couldn’t be more loved. He has a great family. We live in a great house. What more could we have given him?" she continued. "And so you tend to look at yourself and think, 'What did I do wrong? How could I have done this better?' And once you’re going through rehab after rehab and you're not getting answers, I think it's really hard."
Jill Biden Praises Son Hunter on His Recovery
"But Hunter has overcome his addiction, if that’s the right word. Thank God," she told Ripa, adding that he now tries to inspire other addicts. "It’s really hard to understand when you're going through it. But now he's doing — he's helping people in recovery."
"He’s been in recovery, I think I forget; it’s eight to 10 years now. He’s remarried. He has a beautiful little boy whom he named Beau, who's six years old now," she added. "He turned his life around, but it wasn’t easy, and it was years and years."