Controversial Designer John Galliano Pulls Out of 2027 Met Gala Amid Backlash Over Past Antisemitic Remarks

"After much reflection and discussion with The Met and all those involved, I have decided, with great sadness, that it is best for the exhibition not to take place at this time," the designer said in a Monday, August 31, Instagram post.

"John Galliano: Horizons" was scheduled to be the theme of the spring 2027 exhibit that coincides with the Met Gala, marking only the third time ever that a living designer would be honored with such an event.

Galliano served as Dior's creative director from 1997 to 2011, putting out some of the fashion house's iconic designs.

However, his career took a turn when he was caught on video in a Paris bar exclaiming, "I love Hitler. People like you would be dead. Your mothers, your forefathers would all be f------ gassed," during a drunken confrontation with a Jewish patron.