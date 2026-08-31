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Home > Politics > Donald Trump

White House 'Bracing for More Senior Officials to Quit' as Trump's Administration Continues to Shrink

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Source: MEGA

It appears to be a revolving door at the White House.

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Aug. 31 2026, Published 1:20 p.m. ET

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The White House appears to be bracing for more senior officials to quit, RadarOnline.com can reveal, as President Trump's administration continues to shrink.

According to Bloomberg News, Trump's circle of loyalists may be getting smaller by the minute, with more people said to be ready to call it quits.

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The Shrinking Administration

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Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump is seeing many notable White House officials leave their gigs.

Bloomberg News reported that some departures have thrown the administration for a loop, including Karoline Leavitt's exit, as the White House Press Secretary resigned to spend more time with her growing family.

James Braid, White House director of legislative affairs and a Trump aide, recently announced that he would be quitting in the next few weeks. He will be joining the nearly a dozen staffers who have left their gigs at the White House. Some notable departures include Deputy Press Secretary Abigail Jackson and Deputy National Security Adviser Andy Baker.

Emily Underwood, an advisor to Stephen Miller, also made her exit, as did Deputy National Security Adviser Andy Baker.

"This also is, without question, the hardest time to hire into an administration," former Republican National Committee communications director Lisa Camooso Miller told the publication.

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Who Will Fill the Empty Roles?

Photo of Karoline Leavitt
Source: MEGA

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt is one of the most notable names to have left her job.

The president, who is currently suffering from brutal approval ratings, has found himself in hot water over several issues, including the controversial war in Iran, the failing economy, and his trade war with ally Canada, which led to the 80-year-old changing the name of Lake Ontario to Lake America

All of this has analysts predicting the Republicans will have a tough time in the Midterms in November, with the Democrats expected to win back control of the House and potentially the Senate, and Camooso is suggesting the now-empty voids will be tough to fill, with more drama appearing to be on the way for the administration.

"The real question is, who's going to fill these roles? Will they be the right people, and will they be people that the president listens to?" Camooso asked. "It's not so much about the vacancies, but who’s willing to go into the second two years of an administration that largely will face headwinds with a change in Congress."

Marc Short, who served in the first Trump administration, agrees with Camooso, adding that not many will be rushing to fill the vacancies.

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Trump Hands Out Pink Slips

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Source: MEGA

The president has also fired several people, including Pam Bondi and Kristi Noem.

"If your vetting process the first go-round mandates that you have to claim that the 2020 election was stolen, then the pool of candidates was probably already small and getting smaller now," Short noted.

However, White House spokeswoman Taylor Rogers is looking at the bright side, as she responded to the report, "This movement is bigger than any one staff member, and the president’s mission to make America greater than ever before will continue unabated."

Meanwhile, Trump has done his part in shrinking his own inner circle, especially with a few high-profile terminations already this year.

On April 2, Attorney General Pam Bondi was fired just weeks after Trump decided to fire Kristi Noem as Secretary of Homeland Security.

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Pete Hegseth's Last Days?

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Photo of Pete Hegseth
Source: MEGA

Pete Hegseth has also been rumored to be next on the termination list.

Both were replaced by men: Senator Markwayne Mullin became the new Secretary of Homeland Security, and Todd Blanche was named the new Attorney General.

Trump's Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, may also be cut loose, according to previous reports, especially with the Iran war not going the president's way.

"Hegseth is afraid of Trump and won't be as honest as he should about the war for fear of losing his job," a GOP member on the House Armed Services Committee claimed to the Daily Mail.

The source added, "[Trump] is surrounded by a bunch of fearful yes-men who can't tell POTUS the truth. I see very few ways to wrap up Iran other than to withdraw and somehow market that as a 'win.'"

Despite this, another spokesperson said, "Secretary Hegseth isn't going anywhere, and he’s going to continue to work side by side with Deputy Secretary Feinberg to execute President Trump’s agenda."

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