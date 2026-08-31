The president, who is currently suffering from brutal approval ratings, has found himself in hot water over several issues, including the controversial war in Iran, the failing economy, and his trade war with ally Canada, which led to the 80-year-old changing the name of Lake Ontario to Lake America

All of this has analysts predicting the Republicans will have a tough time in the Midterms in November, with the Democrats expected to win back control of the House and potentially the Senate, and Camooso is suggesting the now-empty voids will be tough to fill, with more drama appearing to be on the way for the administration.

"The real question is, who's going to fill these roles? Will they be the right people, and will they be people that the president listens to?" Camooso asked. "It's not so much about the vacancies, but who’s willing to go into the second two years of an administration that largely will face headwinds with a change in Congress."

Marc Short, who served in the first Trump administration, agrees with Camooso, adding that not many will be rushing to fill the vacancies.