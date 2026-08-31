Trump Faces Backlash From Critics Over 'Gross' Move With Natalie Harp as Wife Melania Is Nowhere in Sight
Aug. 31 2026, Published 11:56 a.m. ET
Donald Trump is facing renewed backlash after being seen in another close situation with his much younger blonde aide, Natalie Harp, RadarOnline.com can report.
The president and his assistant were spotted together on a golf course, while Trump's wife, Melania, was nowhere in sight.
Critics Call Out Natalie Harp and Donald Trump's 'Closeness'
A photo on X showed Trump, 80, and Harp, 35, seated inside a car at his golf course in Virginia over the weekend. Harp accompanied the president on his trip and was caught flashing a wide smile while looking down at her phone as she sat next to him.
But her proximity to the prez raised red flags online, and many critics have questioned their bond.
"What is wrong him, and HER?? That whole situation is so gross," one person posted on X, as another echoed, "He is a pathetic mess. And she is worse."
A third person exclaimed, "GROSS! I get the ew gross ick shivers just thinking about being in a confined space with that man. H-ll no."
Another critic asked, "Why does she always have that creepy smile?"
Natalie Harp's Role in Donald Trump's Social Media Accounts
Harp's smile has been called out at Trump events in the past. Just last week, she was accused of "staring and smiling" in a video posted to X while the president's voice was heard on a speakerphone addressing a crowd of people.
The loyal aide also came under heavy fire regarding her role in crafting Trump's "personal" Truth Social posts.
A clip from the 2024 Apple TV documentary The Art of the Surge recently went viral, showing Harp typing out Trump's social media posts as he watched then-Vice President Kamala Harris' 2024 convention speech.
The video led to speculation about whether Harp personally types all of the president's posts and whether she is responsible for his constant spelling and grammatical errors.
Melania Trump Comes Back Into the Spotlight
Meanwhile, the more Harp is seen at the president's side, the more questions are raised about where First Lady Melania is. After not being seen in roughly a month, the 56-year-old finally made a public appearance on August 20 to announce a new initiative for foster care youth.
Melania strode into the White House Rose Garden with her hand tightly clenched to Donald's in a supposed show of unity.
She began her remarks by addressing her absence, snagging a few laughs when she said, "I heard you missed me. Here I am."
Melania Trump's Timing Is Questioned
Skeptics, however, found the timing of Melania's reappearance suspect, especially given Harp's increased access to her husband.
"As soon as Natalie starts grabbing headlines, all of a sudden Melania's back in the spotlight," one person commented. "Surely, just a coincidence!"
Another person claimed, "We all knew that after the pearl-clutching about Dumpy's 'Binky' (aka Harp), the inevitable 'proof of life' photo op of Melania happens. They're so frkn obvious, it's astounding."