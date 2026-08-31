Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Trump Faces Backlash From Critics Over 'Gross' Move With Natalie Harp as Wife Melania Is Nowhere in Sight

Natalie Harp sparked backlash online when she was spotted with President Trump.
Source: MEGA

Natalie Harp sparked backlash online when she was spotted with President Trump.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 31 2026, Published 11:56 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Donald Trump is facing renewed backlash after being seen in another close situation with his much younger blonde aide, Natalie Harp, RadarOnline.com can report.

The president and his assistant were spotted together on a golf course, while Trump's wife, Melania, was nowhere in sight.

Article continues below advertisement

Critics Call Out Natalie Harp and Donald Trump's 'Closeness'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
The president and his young personal aide were spotted getting comfy in the back seat of a car.
Source: MEGA

The president and his young personal aide were spotted getting comfy in the back seat of a car.

A photo on X showed Trump, 80, and Harp, 35, seated inside a car at his golf course in Virginia over the weekend. Harp accompanied the president on his trip and was caught flashing a wide smile while looking down at her phone as she sat next to him.

But her proximity to the prez raised red flags online, and many critics have questioned their bond.

"What is wrong him, and HER?? That whole situation is so gross," one person posted on X, as another echoed, "He is a pathetic mess. And she is worse."

A third person exclaimed, "GROSS! I get the ew gross ick shivers just thinking about being in a confined space with that man. H-ll no."

Another critic asked, "Why does she always have that creepy smile?"

Article continues below advertisement

Natalie Harp's Role in Donald Trump's Social Media Accounts

Criticis have accused Harp of having an 'unhealthy bond' with Trump.
Source: MEGA

Criticis have accused Harp of having an 'unhealthy bond' with Trump.

Harp's smile has been called out at Trump events in the past. Just last week, she was accused of "staring and smiling" in a video posted to X while the president's voice was heard on a speakerphone addressing a crowd of people.

The loyal aide also came under heavy fire regarding her﻿ role in crafting Trump's "personal" Truth Social posts.

A clip from the 2024 Apple TV documentary The Art of the Surge recently went viral, showing Harp typing out Trump's social media posts as he watched then-Vice President Kamala Harris' 2024 convention speech.

The video led to speculation about whether Harp personally types all of the president's posts and whether she is responsible for his constant spelling and grammatical errors.

Article continues below advertisement

Melania Trump Comes Back Into the Spotlight

Melania Trump made an appearance after disappearing from the spotlight for a month.
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump made an appearance after disappearing from the spotlight for a month.

Meanwhile, the more Harp is seen at the president's side, the more questions are raised about where First Lady Melania is. After not being seen in roughly a month, the 56-year-old finally made a public appearance on August 20 to announce a new initiative for foster care youth.

Melania strode into the White House Rose Garden with her hand tightly clenched to Donald's in a supposed show of unity.

She began her remarks by addressing her absence, snagging a few laughs when she said, "I heard you missed me. Here I am."

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
A photo of Natalie Harp

Trump's Young Blonde Aide Natalie Harp's Estranged Brother Lifts Lid on Tragedy That Tore Their Family Apart

picture of lara trump and donald trump

Donald Trump's Sleep Habits Revealed by Daughter-in-Law Lara Amid Growing Concerns Over Prez's Health

Melania Trump's Timing Is Questioned

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Critics found it no coincidence that Melania suddenly reappeared.
Source: MEGA

Critics found it no coincidence that Melania suddenly reappeared.

Skeptics, however, found the timing of Melania's reappearance suspect, especially given Harp's increased access to her husband.

"As soon as Natalie starts grabbing headlines, all of a sudden Melania's back in the spotlight," one person commented. "Surely, just a coincidence!"

Another person claimed, "We all knew that after the pearl-clutching about Dumpy's 'Binky' (aka Harp), the inevitable 'proof of life' photo op of Melania happens. They're so frkn obvious, it's astounding."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.