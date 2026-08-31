Trump Faces Backlash From Critics Over 'Gross' Move With Natalie Harp as Wife Melania Is Nowhere in Sight

A photo on X showed Trump, 80, and Harp, 35, seated inside a car at his golf course in Virginia over the weekend. Harp accompanied the president on his trip and was caught flashing a wide smile while looking down at her phone as she sat next to him.

But her proximity to the prez raised red flags online, and many critics have questioned their bond.

"What is wrong him, and HER?? That whole situation is so gross," one person posted on X, as another echoed, "He is a pathetic mess. And she is worse."

A third person exclaimed, "GROSS! I get the ew gross ick shivers just thinking about being in a confined space with that man. H-ll no."

Another critic asked, "Why does she always have that creepy smile?"