Trump's Young Blonde Aide Natalie Harp's Estranged Brother Lifts Lid on Tragedy That Tore Their Family Apart
Aug. 31 2026, Published 11:30 a.m. ET
Natalie Harp and her family remain distant as she pursues her life working in the White House, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
As the young blonde continues working closely with President Donald Trump, her brother, Preston Harp, described what led to their brutal estrangement.
Preston Harp Claims Father's Suicide Drove Them Apart
Preston confessed it was their father's suicide that drove them apart.
He told the Los Angeles Times that their mom, Jill Harp, initially wanted to float the lie that their father, Robert Harp, died in his sleep. However, when Preston refused, he was pushed out of the family.
"That was the last time I ever talked to my sister," he said. "I wasn’t really allowed to be in her life ... If we ever talked on the phone, my mom was listening to everything we’d say, and they were talking on the phone together with me on speakerphone."
Natalie's Upbringing Revealed
Preston holds progressive views, but his sister has been firmly committed to the MAGA movement. He blamed the influence of his mother, who raised the pair "with the idea that America was God’s gift to the world and it’s the only place that people really live in freedom."
While Preston's split from the family gave him space to expand his own beliefs, drawing him further left, Natalie continued down the more religious, right-wing path. She, like Preston, was raised attending a Baptist megachurch in El Cajon, California. Unlike Preston, though, Natalie preferred spending time with the adults, rarely speaking to children.
"There would be like skateboarding demos, there would be cool stuff going on, but my sister was just with all the grown-ups, and she preferred it," he said.
Preston Describes Natalie's 'Obsession'
Preston previously admitted Natalie's "obsession" with the president didn't surprise him.
"My mom raised us with the idea that American exceptionalism was the correct way of looking at things – that the United States is the boss of the world and that slavery was normal back then, so people weren’t bad because they had slaves," Preston explained to Erin Burnett on CNN's OutFront.
He claimed they were raised in a "delusion" with the president being exactly what their mother taught them to respect. It's no surprise to Preston the delusion continues in Natalie's mind today. He called her current closeness an "infatuation with Trump."
Natalie Dubbed the 'Human Printer'
Natalie was previously dubbed the "human printer" for her habit of carrying a printer to share posts and news stories with the president. She was also seen jotting down the president's thoughts to post onto Truth Social.
Officially, she's a member of his inner staff, working on the communications team. However, the public has speculated her relationship with the president runs deeper – particularly after she reportedly left adoring letters for him.
According to the bombshell book Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump, New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan claimed she penned a message to Trump that read, "You are all that matters to me."