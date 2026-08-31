Trump's Young Blonde Aide Natalie Harp's Estranged Brother Lifts Lid on Tragedy That Tore Their Family Apart

Preston confessed it was their father's suicide that drove them apart.

He told the Los Angeles Times that their mom, Jill Harp, initially wanted to float the lie that their father, Robert Harp, died in his sleep. However, when Preston refused, he was pushed out of the family.

"That was the last time I ever talked to my sister," he said. "I wasn’t really allowed to be in her life ... If we ever talked on the phone, my mom was listening to everything we’d say, and they were talking on the phone together with me on speakerphone."