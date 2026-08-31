Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Trump's Young Blonde Aide Natalie Harp's Estranged Brother Lifts Lid on Tragedy That Tore Their Family Apart

A photo of Natalie Harp
Source: MEGA

Natalie Harp's brother spoke out about his shattered relationship with his sister.

Profile Image

Aug. 31 2026, Published 11:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Natalie Harp and her family remain distant as she pursues her life working in the White House, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

As the young blonde continues working closely with President Donald Trump, her brother, Preston Harp, described what led to their brutal estrangement.

Article continues below advertisement

Preston Harp Claims Father's Suicide Drove Them Apart

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
A photo of Natalie Harp
Source: MEGA

Preston claimed he wasn't allowed in Natalie's life.

Article continues below advertisement

Preston confessed it was their father's suicide that drove them apart.

He told the Los Angeles Times that their mom, Jill Harp, initially wanted to float the lie that their father, Robert Harp, died in his sleep. However, when Preston refused, he was pushed out of the family.

"That was the last time I ever talked to my sister," he said. "I wasn’t really allowed to be in her life ... If we ever talked on the phone, my mom was listening to everything we’d say, and they were talking on the phone together with me on speakerphone."

Article continues below advertisement

Natalie's Upbringing Revealed

A photo of Natalie Harp
Source: MEGA

Natalie was raised with a religious mother.

Article continues below advertisement

Preston holds progressive views, but his sister has been firmly committed to the MAGA movement. He blamed the influence of his mother, who raised the pair "with the idea that America was God’s gift to the world and it’s the only place that people really live in freedom."

While Preston's split from the family gave him space to expand his own beliefs, drawing him further left, Natalie continued down the more religious, right-wing path. She, like Preston, was raised attending a Baptist megachurch in El Cajon, California. Unlike Preston, though, Natalie preferred spending time with the adults, rarely speaking to children.

"There would be like skateboarding demos, there would be cool stuff going on, but my sister was just with all the grown-ups, and she preferred it," he said.

Article continues below advertisement

Preston Describes Natalie's 'Obsession'

A photo of Natalie Harp
Source: MEGA

He claimed they were both raised in their mother's 'delusion.'

Article continues below advertisement

Preston previously admitted Natalie's "obsession" with the president didn't surprise him.

"My mom raised us with the idea that American exceptionalism was the correct way of looking at things – that the United States is the boss of the world and that slavery was normal back then, so people weren’t bad because they had slaves," Preston explained to Erin Burnett on CNN's OutFront.

He claimed they were raised in a "delusion" with the president being exactly what their mother taught them to respect. It's no surprise to Preston the delusion continues in Natalie's mind today. He called her current closeness an "infatuation with Trump."

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
picture of lara trump and donald trump

Donald Trump's Sleep Habits Revealed by Daughter-in-Law Lara Amid Growing Concerns Over Prez's Health

Photo of Natalie Harp, Donald Trump

Trump's Young Blonde Aide Natalie Harp, 35, Caught 'Staring and Smiling' at Prez During Event — Amid Concerns Over Their 'Unhealthy Bond'

Article continues below advertisement

Natalie Dubbed the 'Human Printer'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

A photo of Natalie Harp and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Her job centers on the communications wing of his close staff.

Natalie was previously dubbed the "human printer" for her habit of carrying a printer to share posts and news stories with the president. She was also seen jotting down the president's thoughts to post onto Truth Social.

Officially, she's a member of his inner staff, working on the communications team. However, the public has speculated her relationship with the president runs deeper – particularly after she reportedly left adoring letters for him.

According to the bombshell book Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump, New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan claimed she penned a message to Trump that read, "You are all that matters to me."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.